GALLERY: Niles volleyball remains undefeated, Dowagiac soccer falls to Trojans
NILES — Host Niles improved to 3-0 in BCS Athletic Conference volleyball with a 3-0 sweep of Bridgman Wednesday night.
The Vikings defeated the Bees 25-13, 25-10, 25-14.
In a battle of the top two soccer teams in the Wolverine Conference, visiting Plainwell blanked Dowagiac 2-0. Both goals came in the final 16 minutes of the match.
