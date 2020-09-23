September 23, 2020

Edwardsburg’s Macy Andress finished second at the Wolverine Conference meet hosted by Three Rivers on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy Scott Hassinger, Three Rivers Commercial)

Edwardsburg improving with each race

By Scott Novak

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

THREE RIVERS — Veteran Edwardsburg cross country coach Beth Gunn-Peters was impressed with her squad, despite being swept by host Three Rivers in a Wolverine Conference dual meet on Tuesday.

Due to COVID-19, the Eddies have not had a lot of head-to-head competition.

“Many of our meets have been canceled, and last night was only our second meet of the season,” she said. “The team ran last week at Vicksburg on a very flat course. Many of the student-athletes tied or improved their time from last week, which is positive because the Three Rivers course is much tougher than Vicksburg and has some really big hills.”

The Wildcats won the boys meet 15-60, while the Edwardsburg girls fell 23-36.

Tyler Norton, of Three Rivers, was the overall winner in the boys race with a time of 18:40. The Wildcats swept the top five spots to earn the win.

Will Lehman finished sixth with a time of 20:06 to lead Edwardsburg.

Anezka Pradna ran a 22:55 to win the girls race for Three Rivers.

Macy Andress was the runner-up with a time of 23:36 to pace the Eddies.

“Both the boys and girls teams are relatively young and inexperienced, so hopefully they will continue to improve each week as the season progresses,” Gunn-Peters said. “Having more meets would definitely help, but we have to make the best out of the current situation, and I am grateful that we are running and competing.”

Gunn-Peters said there have been no real surprises this season.

“Will Leman, a sophomore, has really stepped up to lead the boys team, and freshman Macy Andress is doing a great job for girls team, followed closely behind by sophomore Abby Hess, who is in her first season of cross country,” she said. “Both girls are very talented, and I think Macy and Abby will be battling it out for that number one spot the rest of the season.”

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County announces additional COVID-19 death

Buchanan

Buchanan welcomes new city manager

Brandywine Education

Performing arts organization creates scholarship fund

Dowagiac

Positive COVID-19 tests force cancellation of Moose Riders’ Cass County Cancer Service Ride

Berrien County

Veterinarian ticketed following discovery of dead animals on his property

Dowagiac

SMC to produce radio show featuring Dewey Lake monster

Business

Niles Apple Festival Harvest Market aims to showcase vendors, food trucks

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,910 cases, 6,680 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man gets probation for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

Public Safety Warning issued following multiple vehicle break-ins in Berrien County

Dowagiac

DUS approves hire of new Sister Lakes assistant principal

News

Niles Charter Township board approves millages for ballot

Buchanan

Buchanan Art Center donates more than $1,500 to RAM

Dowagiac

DUS approves ICG site improvement plan

News

Niles pastor takes vocals to park

Berrien County

MDARD reminding schools, businesses to only use EPA-approved disinfectants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,406 cases, 6,665 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes loans for sanitary sewer improvements

News

Local organization hosts voter registration, cookout

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces support for front line workers

Dowagiac

Sept. 21 Dowagiac weather report

Berrien County

Michigan Teen Safe Driving program enters 10th year

Berrien County

Free virtual cancer symposium open to providers, public

Education

Niles Community Schools’ remote platform allows students to go at own pace