Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

LANSING — Karla Grady-Walker, of Berrien, Cass, Van Buren Michigan Works!, was awarded a “Shining Star” Award by the Michigan Works! Association for her efforts to meet employment needs in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. Grady-Walker recently received the award during the Association’s annual conference.

Grady-Walker is a tremendous asset to the workforce development system both locally and across county lines.

“Throughout her 14 years with Michigan Works!, Karla has held a variety of roles but her unwavering commitment to bringing out the best in everyone has remained strong throughout,” said Luann Dunsford, chief executive officer of the Michigan Works! Association. “She continues to demonstrate a notable passion and dedication for serving jobseekers in her community and her coworkers recognize her as a team player who is committed to success and is always willing to step in and help.”

Grady-Walker has a reputation for going above and beyond to assist her clients, treating each one with care and respect, Dunsford said.

“In her current role as talent development specialist, Karla is responsible for case management services along with customer service,” said Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “With her case management duties, she often goes above and beyond to provide exceptional service while creating meaningful connections and providing personalized support which ensures jobseekers are successful in meeting their career aspirations. Karla truly exemplifies our organization’s purpose of inspiring positive economic change one person, one business, and one community at a time.”

Grady-Walker said she is honored to receive this award.

“I am truly honored and excited to be receiving this award among my peers throughout the state who are making a difference in the lives of so many,” Grady-Walker said.