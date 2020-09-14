September 15, 2020

Niles did not win a match at the Hamilton Quad, but coach Jenny Nate was pleased with the progress her team made. (Leader file photo)

Despite going 0-3, Nate pleased with team’s progress

By Scott Novak

Published 8:00 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

HAMILTON — Veteran Niles volleyball coach Jenny Nate saw a lot of good things from her squad despite the fact that it went 0-3 at the Hamilton Quad on Saturday.

The Vikings lost to South Christian 25-17, 28-26 and 22-5 before being defeated by No. 9-ranked Hamilton 25-11, 25-20 and 25-11.

Niles (1-4) ended the day losing to Zeeland East, a Division 1 school, 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23.

“The Niles varsity volleyball team did exactly what they traveled to Hamilton to do, it improved as a team in all aspects of their game,” Nate said. “We knew that we would be facing extremely tough teams today, but we like to start off every season going against high level competition. We knew all three teams would run incredibly fast offenses and would have strong attackers.”

Nate said the Vikings went to Hamilton to get more court time and to work on improving in a variety of areas.

“One of our goals for today was to have more balanced scoring, and we did that with five players putting the ball down,” she said. “I’m excited to look back at the day and see the positive progressions we made in all aspects of our game. Any aspects of the game that our girls weren’t prepared for are on me as a coach, not them, and I will make sure we get to work Monday getting in reps and attacking our areas of weakness. On a positive note, we will also take what we did well today and build on it at practice so that we can continue to capitalize on our strengths.”

Getting to compete in several matches on a single day is valuable, according to Nate, especially early in the season.

“Quads like this force us to step up our game, play faster, fail, adjust and come back even harder in order to be able to compete and win at the highest level,” she said. “We are on a mission, and I know this team will be ready to hit the court Monday to prepare for our conference match against South Haven next Wednesday.”

 

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles produce driver awarded national recognition

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: MDHHS begins posting school outbreak information

Dowagiac

Second annual Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Paddling Poker Run a success

Cass County

Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

Cass County

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

Cass County

Two injured in Penn Township crash

News

Niles residents host rally to support police, President Trump

Cassopolis

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Cass County

Cass County to partake in Crop Hunger Walk

News

Southwest Michigan residents recount UP Mall shooting experience

Dowagiac

Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather

Cass County

COA serves nearly 300 meals to area first responders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident publishes first book

Dowagiac

Extended Summer Food Program making a difference in Dowagiac

Dowagiac

DUS adjusting to distance, virtual learning during first week of school

Cass County

New court dates set in high profile cases

News

American Legion hosts 9/11 memorial in Riverfront Park

Cass County

Cass County Cancer Service to host paddle auction, walk

Buchanan

YMCA welcomes back patrons

Dowagiac

Area colleges support tuition-free college for frontline workers

Berrien County

Berrien County to host recycling event

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 109,519 cases, 6,569 deaths

Business

Niles Scream Park opens Friday

Berrien County

State provides guidelines to gyms, fitness centers to open safely