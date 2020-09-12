September 12, 2020

Noah Green (15) had a goal as the Chieftains blanked Vicksburg 2-0 in its Wolverine Conference opener on Thursday. (Leader file photo)

Daily Data: Saturday, Sept. 12

By Scott Novak

Published 1:15 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020

SOCCER

PAW PAW 4, NILES 2

At Niles

Halftime score

Paw Paw 3, Niles 1

First half

N – Own goal

PP – N/A

PP – N/A

PP – N/A

Second half

N – Cade Vota (Dohm Thornton assist)

PP – N/A

 

DOWAGIAC 2, VICKSBURG 0

At Dowagiac

Halftime score

Vicksburg 0, Dowagiac 0

 

Second half

D – Noah Green 50th (Cole Weller assist)

D – Noe Beltran 55th minute (Weller assist)

 

Shots on goal

Dowagiac 9

Vicksburg 4

 

VOLLEYBALL

BRANDYWINE 3, COMSTOCK 0

At Comstock

Match results

Brandywine d. Comstock 25-11, 25-18, 25-18

Individual statistics

Kills

Kristen Alvord 7, Kadence Brumitt 4, Julia Babcock 1, Clara DePriest 3, Haley Scott 5, Meg Pomranka 1

Blocks

Elizabeth Stockdale 1, Babcock 1, Scott 2

Aces

Alvord 2, Olivia Laurita 3, Ellie Knapp 1, Brumitt 5, Scott 2

Assists

Stockdale 7, Knapp 5, DePriest 8, Pomranka 1

Varsity record: Brandywine 1-0

 

GOLF

Wolverine Jamboree

At Island Hills, Centreville

Medalist

Cari Sanford, Sturgis – 41

 

Team scores

Sturgis 205, Plainwell 207, Dowagiac 264

 

Top 10 Individuals

Cari Sanford (S) 41, Renae Jagger (PL) 46, Lexi DeVries (S) 49, Calley Ruff (D) 51, Cate Awe (PL) 52, Polina Riggin (PL) 53, Maddy Percival (S) 55, Alison Martin (PL) 56, Marissa Meyers (PL) 58, Mia Moreno (S) 60, Emma Foote (D) 60

 

Additional Dowagiac results

Gabbi Munson 70, Kayla Trilling 83, Emma Foote 60, Josie Lock 95

 

Wolverine Conference Jamboree

At Sauganash, Three Rivers

 

Team scores

Otsego 210, Three Rivers 218, Edwardsburg 233

 

Edwardsburg scores

Chloe Baker 52, Channing Green 53, Libby Hunsberger 63, Samantha Stewart 65

 

CROSS COUNTRY 

At South Haven

Boys team scores

South Haven 22, Niles 39, Bangor DNF

Overall winner

Carson Rooker, South Haven – 17:54

Niles finishers

  1. Aiden Kruger 18:56, 4. Ashton Burrous 20:12, 11. Drew Gorge 22:38, 14. Teagan Young 24:20, 16. Parker Lyden 24:45

Girls team scores

Niles 15, South Haven DNF, Bangor DNF

Overall winner

Kierstyn Thompson, Niles – 21:18

Additional Niles finishers

  1. Cassandra Shortman 21:11, 3. Eva Shepherd 22:23, 4. Rachael Oltz 24:46, 7. Lilly Jackson 26:33, 8. Meg Crites 26:36, 11. Kylie Buskirk 30:08

 

