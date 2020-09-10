September 10, 2020

UNLV Black Mountain Institute's Harriet Washington poses March 5, 2015 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (Aaron Mayes / UNLV Photo Services) Client: BMI, BLACK MOUNTIAN INSTITUE

Online event to address medical myths regarding race, systematic inequities

By Submitted

Published 11:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland will be hosting an online event to bring attention to the ways race impacts healthcare.

Community members are invited to join award-winning medical writer and editor Harriet Washington for an online discussion titled, “Building a Trustworthy Healthcare System: Notes from History, Ethics and Contemporary Crises.” During the event, which will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, Washington will discuss medical myths regarding race, systematic inequities, and the way the health care industry has had negative consequences for people of color.

During her talk, Washington will also address health vulnerabilities of people of color triggered by the environmental racism and infectious disease biases of the recent pandemic. The talk will illustrate how we can change the health care system and influence policies that advocate fairness and aim to overcome structural racism, officials said.

Award-winning author of “Medical Apartheid,” Washington has taught at Harvard School of Public Health and University of Rochester. Washington has also sat on the board for organizations such as the Journal of the National Medical Association and Young Women’s Christian Association.

For more information, or to register, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/cgr. A valid email address is required to register, and participants will be emailed a link to access the online forum. The event is part of an education and awareness series entitled, “Community Grand Rounds: Healing the Trauma of Racism,” which is a collaborative effort between Spectrum Health Lakeland and The Todman Family Foundation.

