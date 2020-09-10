September 10, 2020

Mt. Calvary Baptist offering free meals to the community

By Christina Clark

Published 9:05 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

NILES — Pastor Bryant Bacon noticed an increase of homeless people in the Niles community. He has noticed it around the city, but it has also come to his church’s front door.

To help combat the problem, Mount Calvary Church, 601 Ferry St., will be offering free sack meals with sandwiches at 4 p.m, Tuesday afternoons and 2 p.m., Saturdays. The church is offering these meals to anyone in the community.

The meal offerings are beginning as Bacon and his church wanted to do something for the people in need they saw around the city.

He is used to people taking refuge in the church’s entryway during rain, but he also found people living in a van Mount Calvary Church’s parking lot.

“You have people coming into the stoop areas to come out of the elements and out of the cold,” Bacon said. “This is a whole lot bigger than what people were saying it was.”

Bacon said he thought there looked like an increase in the homeless population.

While Bacon cannot house these people, he and his congregation wanted to do something else: they wanted to feed them.

“Probably about a month or so ago, I noticed more people,” Bacon said. “I saw the same people sleeping on the sidewalks. It became apparent to me that we would see people walking certain places, but they didn’t really have anywhere to go.”

He said he and his 7-year-old son decided to take the homeless people they saw a meal one evening. They stopped at McDonalds and Little Caesars, bought some food and shared it with the people they saw on the streets.

“That’s kind of what pushed the idea,” Bacon said.

He went on to speak with a deacon and a couple, including one of the church’s ministers. Bacon said church member Mike Goodlow is taking the lead in putting together the meal efforts.

Everything going into the meals is donated to the church.

“We have an organization that donates free bread products,” Bacon said. “Some of the bread was being used to help an organization in South Bend to make sandwiches for the homeless. So, we get this bread. We have this for free. Let’s try to do something in our own city.”

The sack meals on Tuesdays came about as a way for the church to provide dinner for anyone who wants one, but also for students who have returned to school and may not have much food at home.

Another conversation with some of the homeless population inspired the Saturday meal offerings, as Bacon was told it is one of the days where less assistance is available to those in need.

“We may not have anywhere to put them or house [people],” Bacon said. “But they still have to eat.”

Print Article

Giving

Mt. Calvary Baptist offering free meals to the community

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death Wednesday

News

Millage hearings set by Niles Charter Township

News

Area law enforcement to host training exercise on St. Joseph River

Dowagiac

HIT an evening option for SMC’s adult learners

News

Niles police encourage residents to share information regarding a Monday evening shooting

Buchanan

Buchanan Scarecrow Charities begins season

News

Niles fire chief retiring after more than 30 years

Cass County

Cass County Tractor Pullers raise nearly $15,000 for Cass County Cancer Service

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

In-person, virtual classes begin for area schools

Education

EPS staff member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of first day of school

News

Niles Skatepark vandalized, city officials seek solutions

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes community celebrates couple’s 50th wedding anniversary

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan launches ‘Celebration 2.0’ to honor 2019 community contributions

News

Hope Community Church to serve as COVID-19 testing site

News

Medical issue leads to single-vehicle crash in Milton Township

Buchanan

#BuckStrong campaign to raise funds for PPE at Buchanan Community Schools

Dowagiac

Community turns out to celebrate Dowagiac middle schooler

Dowagiac

Dowagiac listed as finalist for space command center

Cass County

One hurt in ATV crash

Edwardsburg

Hope UMC welcomes new pastor

Business

Former Harvey’s Shop building to house high-end apartment

News

Mount Calvary Baptist to offer sack lunches