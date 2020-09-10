GALLERY: Vikings open volleyball home season, golf teams back in action

NILES — Host Niles played its first home volleyball match of the season, as well as its first in the BCS Athletic Conference, as it swept Berrien Springs 3-0 Wednesday night.

The Vikings defeated the Shamrocks 25-20, 25-17 and 25-14 to square their record at 1-1.

At Four Lakes Country Club in Edwardsburg, the girls golf team hosted Niles and Lakeshore in a non-conference match.

The Eddies shot 205, while the Lancers finished with a 219 and the Vikings a 223.

More information about both events and more can be found online at leaderpub.com.