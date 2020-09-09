September 9, 2020

CULTON: The power of community is unstoppable

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

This Saturday, I had the pleasure of spending my afternoon observing the power our community has when it bands together for a good cause.

In Dowagiac, I was on site taking photos as a long line of cars weaved from Dailey Road to Peavine Street to wish a young boy diagnosed with cancer a happy birthday. It was clear that not every driver in the line knew the boy, Weski Wesaw, but they were there anyway, honking their horns and waving out their windows to him. They might not have known Weski personally, but they knew a community member needed them to show up, so they did.

I can’t tell you how much it warmed my heart to see the community come together like this — all to make a child smile.

In my time working at Leader Publications, I have seen nearly countless examples of what the community is capable of when it comes together in the name of positivity. It happens all the time.  Heck, Weski’s birthday celebration was not even the only example from Saturday. Later that evening, the Sister Lakes community came together to run laps around Crooked Lake in celebration of a couple’s 50th wedding anniversary. The same day, my morning was filled watching tractor drivers from across Cass County ride to raise funds for cancer patients.

Seeing these events reminded me of the power our communities can have when we come together.

Right now, our country is in a place of division. It seems as though every difference of opinion pushes us further away from each other. Every discussion is treated as a fight rather than an opportunity to understand each other better. Just a scroll through your Facebook feed is enough to convince you that we are too far gone, that there is nothing that could unite us.

However, on Saturday, people from all different backgrounds, political affiliations and geographic areas came together to spread positivity in our communities. It was a reminder of what we can do when we stop thinking of ourselves and start thinking of the community as a whole.

It was truly an incredible sight to see, and it certainly challenged me to not only look for the positivity in the community but to actively create it. If enough of us feel called to rise to that challenge, I believe southwest Michigan can be an example to the rest of the country about how powerful a community can be. Together, we can be unstoppable.

Print Article

Dowagiac

HIT an evening option for SMC’s adult learners

News

Niles police encourage residents to share information regarding a Monday evening shooting

Buchanan

Buchanan Scarecrow Charities begins season

News

Niles fire chief retiring after more than 30 years

Cass County

Cass County Tractor Pullers raise nearly $15,000 for Cass County Cancer Service

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

In-person, virtual classes begin for area schools

Education

EPS staff member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of first day of school

News

Niles Skatepark vandalized, city officials seek solutions

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes community celebrates couple’s 50th wedding anniversary

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan launches ‘Celebration 2.0’ to honor 2019 community contributions

News

Hope Community Church to serve as COVID-19 testing site

News

Medical issue leads to single-vehicle crash in Milton Township

Buchanan

#BuckStrong campaign to raise funds for PPE at Buchanan Community Schools

Dowagiac

Community turns out to celebrate Dowagiac middle schooler

Dowagiac

Dowagiac listed as finalist for space command center

Cass County

One hurt in ATV crash

Edwardsburg

Hope UMC welcomes new pastor

Business

Former Harvey’s Shop building to house high-end apartment

News

Mount Calvary Baptist to offer sack lunches

News

Single vehicle crash on Redfield Street results in minor injuries

Berrien County

Niles Community Health Center offering COVID-19 testing

Cass County

Jones man headed back to prison on drug charges

Cass County

Cass County expecting significant general fund shortfalls