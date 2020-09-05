GALLERY: RedBud National I

BUCHANAN — MX Sports and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series made history in Buchanan by having a national motocross race on a Friday.

The series was forced to revamp its 2020 schedule, including the biggest race of the year at RedBud from the Fourth of July weekend to Labor Day weekend.

No fans were allowed to attend on Friday, nor will there be any fans allowed on Monday when the second RedBud National is held, which is also historic. Never before have two national events been held within a three-day window.

Jeremy Martin swept the 250cc motos to win the overall RedBud National I championship Thursday. R.J. Hampshire finished second and Shane McElrath third.

Zach Osborne also swept the motos in the 450cc class to claim the overall win. Chase Sexton took second and Justin Barcia third.