September 7, 2020

GALLERY: RedBud National I

By Emily Sobecki

Published 11:17 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

BUCHANAN — MX Sports and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series made history in Buchanan by having a national motocross race on a Friday.

The series was forced to revamp its 2020 schedule, including the biggest race of the year at RedBud from the Fourth of July weekend to Labor Day weekend.

No fans were allowed to attend on Friday, nor will there be any fans allowed on Monday when the second RedBud National is held, which is also historic. Never before have two national events been held within a three-day window.

Jeremy Martin swept the 250cc motos to win the overall RedBud National I championship Thursday. R.J. Hampshire finished second and Shane McElrath third.

Zach Osborne also swept the motos in the 450cc class to claim the overall win. Chase Sexton took second and Justin Barcia third.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Edwardsburg

Hope UMC welcomes new pastor

Business

Former Harvey’s Shop building to house high-end apartment

News

Mount Calvary Baptist to offer sack lunches

News

Single vehicle crash on Redfield Street results in minor injuries

Berrien County

Niles Community Health Center offering COVID-19 testing

Cass County

Jones man headed back to prison on drug charges

Cass County

Cass County expecting significant general fund shortfalls

Cassopolis

Applications open for Cassopolis marijuana licenses

News

Niles Scream Park prepares for 2020 season with new COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department responds to COVID-19 comorbidities numbers

Business

Dowagiac gym owner relieved by new executive orders

Breaking News

79 animals found during Dowagiac animal hoarding investigation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 104,395 cases, 6,519 deaths

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer signs order reopening gyms, permitting organized sports with strict safety measures

Breaking News

South Bend woman faces three charges after hit and run, injuring 15-year-old

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to offer virtual experience

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Ambulance welcomes rescue cat to build morale

Business

Former Chemical Bank now TCF National Bank

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K9s Blek, Maxx and Mika to get donation of body armor

Cass County

Two injured in Pokagon Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac middle schooler diagnosed with cancer to celebrate birthday with ‘ride-by’ event

Cass County

Three injured in single-vehicle crash

News

Teenager struck, injured by intoxicated driver in Fulkerson Park

News

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Wednesday night crash