Mount Calvary Baptist to offer sack lunches

NILES — Starting Tuesday, a Niles church will offer sack lunches to the community.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church will host a distribution of sack lunches at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 601 Ferry St. Pastor Bryant Bacon said the meals would be available to anyone who needed them.

Following the first distribution on Tuesday, Bacon said the church plans to host distributions on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

For more information, call the church at (269) 683-0243.