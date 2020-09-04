September 5, 2020

Mount Calvary Baptist to offer sack lunches

By Submitted

Published 5:46 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

NILES — Starting Tuesday, a Niles church will offer sack lunches to the community.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church will host a distribution of sack lunches at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 601 Ferry St. Pastor Bryant Bacon said the meals would be available to anyone who needed them.

Following the first distribution on Tuesday, Bacon said the church plans to host distributions on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

For more information, call the church at (269) 683-0243.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Mount Calvary Baptist to offer sack lunches

News

Single vehicle crash on Redfield Street results in minor injuries

Berrien County

Niles Community Health Center offering COVID-19 testing

Cass County

Jones man headed back to prison on drug charges

Cass County

Cass County expecting significant general fund shortfalls

Cassopolis

Applications open for Cassopolis marijuana licenses

News

Niles Scream Park prepares for 2020 season with new COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department responds to COVID-19 comorbidities numbers

Business

Dowagiac gym owner relieved by new executive orders

Breaking News

79 animals found during Dowagiac animal hoarding investigation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 104,395 cases, 6,519 deaths

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer signs order reopening gyms, permitting organized sports with strict safety measures

Breaking News

South Bend woman faces three charges after hit and run, injuring 15-year-old

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to offer virtual experience

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Ambulance welcomes rescue cat to build morale

Business

Former Chemical Bank now TCF National Bank

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K9s Blek, Maxx and Mika to get donation of body armor

Cass County

Two injured in Pokagon Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac middle schooler diagnosed with cancer to celebrate birthday with ‘ride-by’ event

Cass County

Three injured in single-vehicle crash

News

Teenager struck, injured by intoxicated driver in Fulkerson Park

News

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Wednesday night crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,710 cases, 6,509 deaths

Brandywine Education

GALLERY: Soft start for students begins at Niles, Brandywine schools