September 4, 2020

Former Chemical Bank now TCF National Bank

By Christina Clark

Published 12:02 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The bank sitting at the corner of Main Street and North Fourth Street downtown has a new look. Gone are the familiar dark and light green logos and signs the Chemical Bank had on its brick exterior. In its place, a yellow and red logo remains.

Last month, the Chemical Bank branding was officially retired and the TCF National Bank signs took over the original signage. The former Chemical Bank, 401 E. Main St., in Niles, as well as the bank located at 114 Commercial St., in Dowagiac, were two of 200 banks in Michigan and Ohio that was affected by the rebranding as the two companies finalized the integration of their separate entities.

TCF Financial Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation announced their “merger of equals” Aug. 1, 2019. A year later, the company retired its Chemical Bank branding, embracing the TCF National logos.

Krista Flynn, regional president for TCF National Bank West Michigan, said the integration has had lots of parts, and the signage is just the most recent update.

“We have great team support,” Flynn said.

One of the newest things the bank’s customers are experiencing, aside from the branding shift, is the bank’s app.

“The [TCF National Bank] app was updated for the legacy Chemical Bank customers,” Flynn said.

She said that about 80 percent of the bank’s regular customers have downloaded the app.

“The app is a big change,” Flynn said. “It’s the most visible change, and highly used. TCF moved over to the Chemical Bank checking and loan system. So, we have upgraded capabilities.”

In a release on Aug. 10, Randi Berris, senior vice president and director of corporate communications, said the TCF Financial Corporation would soon have a new headquarters in the heart of Detroit.

“[Aug. 1] is a historic day for the new TCF, and we want all of our customers to know that with the final step complete in the merger of equals, we remain deeply committed to the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Craig R. Dahl, president and chief executive officer of TCF Financial Corporation in the release.

The new company, as the two banks were equal parts in the integrations, has a tagline of “What’s in it for We?”

Flynn said the tag was welcomed by everyone working on the inside of the companies as they were figuring out “who” they were after the merger. The shutdowns from the pandemic made it even more imperative that the staffs work together toward one goal, according to Flynn.

“It really struck a chord with employees,” she said. “This isn’t about me or you. What’s in it for us?”

Print Article

Breaking News

79 animals found during Dowagiac animal hoarding investigation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 104,395 cases, 6,519 deaths

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer signs order reopening gyms, permitting organized sports with strict safety measures

Breaking News

South Bend woman faces three charges after hit and run, injuring 15-year-old

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to offer virtual experience

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Ambulance welcomes rescue cat to build morale

Business

Former Chemical Bank now TCF National Bank

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K9s Blek, Maxx and Mika to get donation of body armor

Cass County

Two injured in Pokagon Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac middle schooler diagnosed with cancer to celebrate birthday with ‘ride-by’ event

Cass County

Three injured in single-vehicle crash

News

Teenager struck, injured by intoxicated driver in Fulkerson Park

News

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Wednesday night crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,710 cases, 6,509 deaths

Brandywine Education

GALLERY: Soft start for students begins at Niles, Brandywine schools

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects tribal council members

News

Residents seek guidance as they deal with raccoons

Business

Lutz’s Drive In to open Labor Day weekend under new ownership

Dowagiac

Cass County Firemen’s Association receives donation from America’s Farmers Grow Communities

Business

Bait, tackle shop reels in success at new location

Community News

Local nonprofit to illuminate for red alert

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,186 cases, 6,495 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County COA to host luncheon for first responders

Buchanan

Buchanan Farmer’s Market celebrates young entrepreneurs