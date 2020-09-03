September 4, 2020

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Wednesday night crash

By Staff Report

Published 7:39 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

NILES — A Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Niles resident were injured in a Wednesday night crash, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred 9:22 p.m. in front of the Quality Inn on S. 11th Street, near Fort Street, in Niles.
According to the initial investigation, Deputy Nathan Withington from the Berrien County Sheriff Office was traveling north on S. 11th Street near Fort Street in the left travel lane in a fully marked patrol car.

A silver Chevy Monte Carlo driven by John Patereson, 55, of Niles, turned into Withington’s path causing a crash. Withington collided with Paterson’s car and a utility pole.

Both Withington and Paterson were transported by ambulance to Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles for minor injuries.

Following the accident, Paterson was cited by police and released. The crash remains under investigation.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Niles Fire Department, Niles Police Department and SMCAS.

Print Article

Breaking News

79 animals found during Dowagiac animal hoarding investigation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 104,395 cases, 6,519 deaths

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer signs order reopening gyms, permitting organized sports with strict safety measures

Breaking News

South Bend woman faces three charges after hit and run, injuring 15-year-old

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to offer virtual experience

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Ambulance welcomes rescue cat to build morale

Business

Former Chemical Bank now TCF National Bank

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K9s Blek, Maxx and Mika to get donation of body armor

Cass County

Two injured in Pokagon Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac middle schooler diagnosed with cancer to celebrate birthday with ‘ride-by’ event

Cass County

Three injured in single-vehicle crash

News

Teenager struck, injured by intoxicated driver in Fulkerson Park

News

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Wednesday night crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,710 cases, 6,509 deaths

Brandywine Education

GALLERY: Soft start for students begins at Niles, Brandywine schools

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects tribal council members

News

Residents seek guidance as they deal with raccoons

Business

Lutz’s Drive In to open Labor Day weekend under new ownership

Dowagiac

Cass County Firemen’s Association receives donation from America’s Farmers Grow Communities

Business

Bait, tackle shop reels in success at new location

Community News

Local nonprofit to illuminate for red alert

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,186 cases, 6,495 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County COA to host luncheon for first responders

Buchanan

Buchanan Farmer’s Market celebrates young entrepreneurs