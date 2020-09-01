Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company promotes five employees, hires two new directors

DOWAGIAC — Jim Laing, president of Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company in Dowagiac, Michigan, recently announced the promotion of five employees and the hiring of two new directors.

“We are excited that Wolverine Mutual is growing,” Laing said. “Each of these advancements and new hires will help us develop new insurance products, enhance our services, and deepen our independent agent and policyholder relationships.”

The promotions were given to Ryan Anderson, Dustin Rohdy, Valerie Coates, Cameron Nix and Becky Grabemeyer.

Anderson, who has served 15 years at Wolverine Mutual, advanced from manager, research and development to vice president, research and development. He is responsible for leading the creation, execution and cross-functional implementation of insurance product strategies, as well as software development and business process improvements. Anderson earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and economics from Hillsdale College and his master of business administration degree from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He and his wife, Amber, reside in St. Joseph with their two children.

Rohdy has been with the company for 15 years and was promoted from network administration manager to vice president, information technology. His new responsibilities include overseeing the company’s IT requirements, including integration of infrastructure systems and software applications. Rohdy has a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. He and his wife, Tiffany, reside in Dowagiac with their two children.

Coates joined Wolverine Mutual 20 years ago and has advanced from office manager to director, human resources. Her new responsibilities range from consulting with the company’s leadership on staffing plans and compensation benefits to employee training and day-to-day human resources management. She has an Associate degree from Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac. Coates lives in Cassopolis, MI with her husband, Jeff.

Nix joined the company in 2019 and was promoted from business analyst to director, corporate efficiency. He is responsible for developing and implementing best practices for the company’s business processes to improve internal efficiency as well as services to agents and policyholders. Nix earned his Bachelor of Science degree in informatics from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. He resides in Stevensville, Michigan, with his wife, Barbara, and one child.

Grabemeyer joined the company in 2019 and was promoted from controller to chief financial officer. She is responsible for overseeing the company’s accounting department. Grabemeyer earned her bachelor of science degree in accounting from Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She became a certified public accountant in 2011. She and her husband, Brian, reside in Dowagiac with their two children.

Sydney Storey and Andrew Laing are the two new hires, both serving as directors.

Storey has been named director of brand strategy. She is responsible for developing and implementing the company’s marketing to its independent agency sales force and policyholders. Storey has a bachelor of science in marketing/supply chain management from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and an executive master of business administration degree from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame. She resides in St. Joseph with her husband, Andrew.

Laing is the new director, agency relations and serves on the Wolverine Mutual board of directors. He is responsible for strengthening business relationships with the company’s independent insurance agencies in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. Laing earned bachelor of arts degrees in history and political science from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He resides in St. Joseph.