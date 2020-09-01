September 2, 2020

Harrison Smith reaches for a shot as Edwardsburg defeated visiting Paw Paw 8-0 in the Wolverine Conference opener for both schools on Monday. (Leader photos/SCOTT NOVAK)

Eddies, Bobcats, Bucks pick up victories

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg kicked off its Wolverine Conference season with an 8-0 win over visiting Paw Paw on Monday.

In other tennis action, Brandywine tied host South Haven 4-4, while visiting Niles suffered an 8-0 loss to Kalamazoo Christian.

Berrien Springs defeated visiting Buchanan 6-2 in BCS Athletic Conference play.

At Edwardsburg, the most competitive match of the day was at No. 1 singles where Harrison Smith defeated Paw Paw’s Josh VanRoekel 7-5, 6-7(4) and 6-1.

The Eddies’ No. 2 doubles team of Tommy Oppman and P.J. Albright went three sets with Michael and Matthew Hartman, winning 5-7, 6-4 and 6-0.

South Haven avenged a 5-3 loss to the Bobcats in the season opener as the Rams swept the singles flights. Brandywine won all four doubles flights.

Buchanan picked up its only two wins against the Shamrocks at No. 1 singles with Thomas Matuszewski and at No. 3 singles with Colby Borgman. Matuszewski needed three sets to earn his win.

