Berrien County Youth Fair releases results

BERRIEN SPRINGS — On June 18, the Berrien County Youth Fair Board of Directors voted to postpone the 75th Anniversary BCYF to 2021. In an effort to provide exhibitors with an opportunity to show their projects, directors and exhibit committees began planning the Berrien County 2020 Showcase – Where Youth are Essential.

Organizers worked on a schedule that would allow exhibit areas to have a “show and go,” where exhibitors would be showing out of their trailer for animals. Still exhibits would be brought in, judged and then picked up the same day. Through the regular registration process, exhibitors registered for large and small animals by July 1st and still exhibits by August 1st.

Exhibit committees reviewed the number of exhibitors in each area and then decided if they would be able to participate in the 2020 Showcase or not. In June, when the board of directors postponed BCYF, organizers were at Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan. Phase 4 allows less than 10 people inside a building and less than 100 outside.

Organizers were hoping by August that the state would be moved to Phase 5, where less than 50 people inside and 250 people outside was allowed. Without that movement and remaining at Phase 4 throughout the summer, rabbits, pocket pets and swine were decided to not be able to participate due the large number of exhibitors registered to try to stay within the Executive Order guidelines. Poultry, Llamas, Cats, Home Economics and Flowers had low numbers of exhibitors and chose not to participate.

The BCYF schedule started on Sunday, Aug. 16 with beef, crafts and horticulture. Monday, Aug. 17 was for goats. Tuesday, Aug. 18 was for sheep and dogs. Wednesday, Aug. 19 was equine, English and Dressage. Thursday, Aug. 20 was Equine, Western and Trail. Friday, Aug. 21 was equine, Jumping and Gymkhana.

The Berrien County 2020 Showcase – Where Youth are Essential was not open to the public. To stay within Phase 4 guidelines, each exhibitor family was allowed two guests plus the exhibitors to enter the fairgrounds. Everyone entering was required to complete a Patron Entrance Form that asked health questions and each person’s temperature was taken before they were given a wristband to indicate completion of the health screening at the gate. BCYF Technology committee mounted cameras so each of the animal shows were live-streamed on the BCYF website. A Facebook video was recorded for crafts and horticulture on Aug. 16. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks were posted throughout the fairgrounds as well as hand wash stations and hand sanitizer provided.

The organizers were happy to have about 10 percent of its regular exhibitors participate. All that were here were happy to be a part of a (hopefully) once in a lifetime event.

The organizers thanked the board members, superintendents and assistant superintendents, committee members and staff for all their hard work to think outside of the box to create a show for the youth.

Organizers also thanked exhibitors and parents for their patience as they planned this event.

“Although the fairgrounds were rather quiet last week, we are looking forward to our 75th Anniversary Berrien County Youth Fair – Aug. 16-21, 2021,” said Jill Hein, Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator for the BCYF.

Results are listed below:

Beef

Carcass

Grand Champion – Josh Kaminski, Union Pier

Reserve Grand Champion – Lillian Moore, Three Oaks

3rd Place – Matthew Moore, Three Oaks

4th Place – Bob Zeilke, Coloma

5th Place – Jason Zeilke, Coloma

6th Place – James Kaminski, Union Pier

7th Place – Annette Donner, Three Oaks

Carcass Rate of Gain

1st Place – Josh Kaminski, Union Pier

2nd Place – Bob Zeilke, Coloma

3rd Place – Annette Donner, Three Oaks

4th Place – Jason Zeilke, Coloma

5th Place – Matthew Moore, Three Oaks

6th Place – James Kaminski, Union Pier

7th Place – Lillian Moore, Three Oaks

Beef Showmanship

Senior Division

Champion – Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien

Reserve Champion – Dylan Crocker, Buchanan

Intermediate Division

Champion – Drew George, Niles

Reserve Champion – Megan Brunke, Eau Claire

Junior Division

Champion – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire

Reserve Champion – Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan

Young Junior Division

Champion – Brayden Holt, Buchanan

5 Year Old Division

Champion – Henley Warda, Niles

Reserve Champion – Morgan Hein, Buchanan

Grand Champion Overall Showman – Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien

Reserve Grand Champion Overall Showman – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire

Breeding Females

Hereford Female

Champion – Emily Holt, Buchanan

Reserve Champion – Brady Dombrowksi, Buchanan

Angus Female

Champion – Drew George, Niles

Reserve Champion – Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan

Simmental Female

Champion – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire

Reserve Champion – Cora Weinberg, Buchanan

Chianina Female

Champion – Sierra Anstey, Baroda

AORB Female

Champion – Henley Warda, Niles

Reserve Champion – Coy Weinberg, Buchanan

Commercial Heifer

Champion – Collin Pinkerton, Buchanan

Grand Champion Female – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire

Reserve Grand Champion Female – Drew George, Niles

3rd Overall Female – Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan

4th Overall Female – Henley Warda, Niles

5th Overall Female – Emily Holt, Buchanan

Feeder Calves

British Feeder Calf

Champion – Ella Totzke, Baroda

Reserve Champion – Adisyn Dombrowski, Buchanan

AOB Feeder Calf

Champion – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire

Reserve Champion – Megan Brunke, Eau Claire

Dairy Feeder Calf

Champion – Tyler Klopfenstein, Galien

Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire

Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Megan Brunke, Eau Claire

Market Beef

Shorthorn

Champion – Cora Schau, Buchanan

Reserve Champion – Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien

Hereford

Champion – Wyatt Baker, Niles

Angus

Champion – Adam Eger, Buchanan

Reserve Champion – Kyle Kirk, Three Oaks

Simmental

Champion – Erica Mitchell, Buchanan

Chianina

Champion – Megan Brunke, Eau Claire

Crossbred

Champion – Dylan Crocker, Buchanan

Reserve Champion – Adyson Baker, Buchanan

Dairy Steer

Champion – Tyler Klopfenstein, Galien

Reserve Champion – Lillian Moore, Three Oaks

Market Heifer

Champion – Hailey Hauch, Galien

Grand Champion Market Beef – Megan Brunke, Eau Claire

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef – Dylan Crocker, Buchanan

3rd Overall Market Beef – Cora Schau, Buchanan

4th Overall Market Beef – Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien

5th Overall Market Beef – Adam Eger, Buchanan

Rate of Gain

Hereford

Champion – Wyatt Baker, Niles

Shorthorn

Champion – Cora Schau, Buchanan

Reserve Champion – Ella Totzke, Baroda

Angus

Champion – Kyle Kirk, Three Oaks

Reserve Champion – Adam Eger, Buchanan

Simmental

Champion – Erica Mitchell, Buchanan

Crossbred

Champion – Adyson Baker, Buchanan

Reserve Champion – Kyle Kirk, Three Oaks

Dairy

Champion – Jericho Britton, Niles

Reserve Champion – Lillian Moore, Three Oaks

Market Heifer

Champion – Hailey Hauch, Galien

Grand Champion – Megan Brunke – Chianina, Eau Claire

Reserve Grand Champion – Kyle Kirk – Angus, Three Oaks

Goats

Pygmy Showmanship

Junior Division

Champion – Leilani Britton, Niles

Intermediate Division

Champion – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet

Reserve Champion – Jessica Fox, Buchanan

Dairy Showmanship

Senior Division

Champion – Sara Jackemeyer, Buchanan

Reserve Champion – Olivia Elliott, Baroda

Intermediate Division

Champion – Emma Kiggins, Niles

Reserve Champion – Kloe Kiggins, Niles

Junior Division

Champion – Riley Gamso, Buchanan

Reserve Champion – Carter Patterson, Berrien Springs

Young Junior Division

Champion – Kennedy Hartley, Buchanan

Reserve Champion – Nolan Patterson, Berrien Springs

Boer Showmanship

Intermediate Division

Champion – Emma Zeiger, Three Oaks

Reserve Champion – Madison Mullen, Galien

Junior Division

Champion – Amelia Neff, Niles

Reserve Champion – Brayden Schwark, Galien

Young Junior Division

Champion – Preston Baker, Buchanan

Reserve Champion – Jase Baker, Buchanan

Boer Goats

Jr. Boer Does, under 6 months

1st Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma

2nd Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien

3rd Place – Lily Mullen, Galien

Jr. Boer Does, 6 months to under 9 months

1st Place – Jessica Fox, Buchanan

Jr. Boer Does, 9 months to under 12 months

1st Place – Amelia Neff, Niles

Champion Jr. Boer Doe – Amelia Neff, Niles

Reserve Champion Jr. Boer Doe – Madison Hardt, Coloma

Jr. Boer Does, 12 months to under 16 months

1st Place – Amelia Neff, Niles

Jr. Boer Does, 16 months to under 20 months

1st Place – Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire

2nd Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien

3rd Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma

Champion Boer Yearling – Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire

Reserve Champion Boer Yearling – Amelia Neff, Niles

Sr. Boer Does, under 24 months

1st Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien

2nd Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma

Sr. Boer Does, 24 months to under 36 months

1st Place – Adyson Baker, Buchanan

Sr. Boer Does, 36 months and over

1st Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien

2nd Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma

Champion Sr. Boer Doe – Brayden Schwark, Galien

Reserve Champion Sr. Boer Doe – Adyson Baker, Buchanan

Grand Champion Boer Doe – Amelia Neff, Niles

Reserve Grand Champion Boer Doe – Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire

Dam & Daughter

1st Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien

2nd Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma

Best Herd

1st Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien

2nd Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma

Boer/Kiko Market Goats

Class 1

1st Place – Adyson Baker, Buchanan

2nd Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien

3rd Place – Madison Mullen, Galien

4th Place – Zoe Downey, Stevensville

Class 2

1st Place – Jase Baker, Buchanan

2nd Place – Alyvia Baker, Buchanan

3rd Place – Mackenzie Wetzel, Buchanan

4th Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma

5th Place – Matthew Britton, Niles

6th Place – Renee Wetzel, Buchanan

Class 3

1st Place – Logan Tharp, Niles

2nd Place – Cody Mullen, Galien

3rd Place – Jessica Fox, Buchanan

4th Place – Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire

5th Place – Taylor Young, Niles

Class 4

1st Place – Lilliani Santos, Niles

2nd Place – Preston Baker, Buchanan

3rd Place – Nathan Fox, Buchanan

Champion Boer/Kiko Market Goat – Jase Baker, Buchanan

Reserve Champion Boer/Kiko Market Goat – Logan Tharp, Niles

Dairy Goats

Does, under 2 in milk

1st Place – Riley Gamso, Buchanan

Does, 2 years and under 3

1st Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda

2nd Place – Claire McKee, Niles

3rd Place – Parker Lyden, Niles

4th Place – Roman Clapsaddle, Berrien Springs

Does, 3 years and under 4

1st Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda

2nd Place – Carter Patterson, Berrien Springs

Does, 4 years and under 5

1st Place – Taylor Young, Niles

Does 5, years and over

1st Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda

2nd Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan

3rd Place – Taylor Young, Niles

4th Place – Ayla Kenney, Niles

Champion Sr. Dairy Goat – Olivia Elliott, Baroda

Reserve Champion Sr. Dairy Goat – Riley Gamso, Buchanan

Best Udder

1st Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda

2nd Place – Riley Gamso, Buchanan

3rd Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan

4th Place – Taylor Young, Niles

Dairy Does, born 6/1 to 4/1

1st Place – Kennedy Hartley, Buchanan

2nd Place – Claire McKee, Niles

Dairy Does, born 2/16 to 3/31

1st Place – Kennedy Hartley, Buchanan

2nd Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda

3rd Place – Riley Gamso, Buchanan

4th Place – Taylor Young, Niles

5th Place – Parker Lyden, Niles

Dairy Does, born 1/1 to 2/15

1st Place – Parker Lyden, Niles

2nd Place – Ayla Kenney, Niles

Dairy Does, under 2

1st Place – Jeremy Tolsma, St. Joseph

2nd Place – Taylor Young, Niles

3rd Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan

4th Place – Claire McKee, Niles

5th Place – Riley Gamso, Buchanan

6th Place – Parker Lyden, Niles

7th Place – Nolan Patterson, Berrien Springs

Champion Jr. Dairy Goat – Riley Gamso, Buchanan

Reserve Champion Jr. Dairy Goat – Parker Lyden, Niles

Grand Champion Dairy Goat – Olivia Elliott, Baroda

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat – Riley Gamso, Buchanan

Dam & Daughter

1st Place – Taylor Young, Niles

2nd Place – Parker Lyden, Niles

3rd Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda

4th Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan

5th Place – Ayla Kenney, Niles

Best Herd

1st Place – Riley Gamso, Buchanan

2nd Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda

3rd Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan

4th Place – Parker Lyden, Niles

Dairy Market Goats

1st Place – Emma Kiggins, Niles

2nd Place – Kayla Kiggins, Niles

3rd Place – Zachary Young, Niles

4th Place – Hannah Kiggins, Niles

Pet Wethers, 6/1 to under 6 months

1st Place – Parker Lyden, Niles

2nd Place – Parker Lyden, Niles

3rd Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan

4th Place – Jeremy Tolsma, St. Joseph

5th Place – Miryssa Nelson, Coloma

Pet Wethers, 12 months to under 24 months

1st Place – Jessica Fox, Buchanan

Pet Wethers, 2 years to under 3 years

1st Place – Emma Zeiger, Three Oaks

2nd Place – Adyson Baker, Buchanan

3rd Place – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet

Pet Wethers, 3 years and up

1st Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan

2nd Place – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet

Champion Pet Wether – Parker Lyden, Niles

Reserve Champion Pet Wether – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan

Pygmy Goats

Jr. Does, 6/1 to under 6 months

1st Place – Leilani Britton, Niles

Champion Jr. Pygmy – Leilani Britton, Niles

Does, 2 years and under 3

1st Place – Jessica Fox, Buchanan

2nd Place – Leilani Britton, Niles

Does, 5 years and over

1st Place – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet

2nd Place – Kayla Hoy, Watervliet

Champion Sr. Pygmy – Jessica Fox, Buchanan

Reserve Champion Sr. Pygmy – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet

Grand Champion Pygmy – Jessica Fox, Buchanan

Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet

Pygmy Wethers, 6/1 to under 6 months

1st Place – Jessica Fox, Buchanan

2nd Place – Leilani Britton, Niles

Pygmy Wethers, 12 months to under 24 months

1st Place – Abby Kuespert, Niles

Pygmy Wethers, 2 years to 4 years

1st Place – Abby Kuespert, Niles

Champion Pygmy Wether – Abby Kuespert, Niles

Reserve Champion Pygmy Wether – Abby Kuespert, Niles

Sheep

Showmanship

Senior Division

Champion – Trent George, Niles

Reserve Champion – Logan Kohler, Niles

Intermediate Division

Champion – Drew George, Niles

Reserve Champion – Ryan Murphy, Niles

Junior Division

Champion – Amelia Neff, Niles

Reserve Champion – Jenna Demski, Sodus

Young Junior Division

Champion – Bryce Neff, Niles

Reserve Champion – Danica Britton, Niles

Grand Champion Showman – Trent George, Niles

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – Drew George, Niles

Breeding

Black Face Ewe

1st Place – Parker Lyden, Niles

Black Face Ram

1st Place – Parker Lyden, Niles

White Face Ewe

1st Place – Trent George, Niles

2nd Place – Ryan Murphy, Niles

White Face Yearling Ewe

1st Place – Drew George, Niles

White Face Ram

1st Place – Drew George, Niles

2nd Place – Ryan Murphy, Niles

Champion Ewe Lamb – Drew George, Niles

Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb – Trent George, Niles

Champion Ram – Drew George, Niles

Reserve Champion Ram – Ryan Murphy, Niles

Market Ewes

Class 1

1st Place – Jadden Smith, Eau Claire

2nd Place – Darrin Burgoyne, Buchanan

3rd Place – Amara Smith, Eau Claire

Class 2

1st Place – Ryan Murphy, Niles

2nd Place – Amelia Neff, Niles

3rd Place – Megan Demski, Sodus

Class 3

1st Place – Drew George, Niles

2nd Place – Emilee Demski, Sodus

3rd Place – Jenna Demski, Sodus

Champion Market Ewe – Drew George, Niles

Reserve Champion Market Ewe – Ryan Murphy, Niles

Market Wethers

Class 1

1st Place – Audrey Terry, Niles

2nd Place – Bryce Neff, Niles

3rd Place – Ayshia Smith, Eau Claire

Class 2

1st Place – Logan Kohler, Niles

2nd Place – Lukas Dehart, Niles

3rd Place – Danica Britton, Niles

Class 3

1st Place – Trent George, Niles

2nd Place – Logan Tharp, Niles

Champion Wether – Trent George, Niles

Reserve Champion Wether – Logan Tharp, Niles

Overall Champion Market Lamb – Trent George, Niles

Overall Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Logan Tharp, Niles

Horticulture Participants

Niji Eisenhart, Baroda

Morgan Hein, Buchanan

Abigail King, Three Oaks

Lizzie King, Three Oaks

Drake Mann, Eau Claire

Abagail Moody, Buchanan

Bella Moody, Buchanan

Lillian Moore, Three Oaks

Matthew Moore, Three Oaks

Samantha Pankratz, Stevensville

Aden Wolf, Eau Claire

Serenity Wolf, Eau Claire

Dog Participants



Obedience

Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire

Catherine Madison, Baroda

Lucy Madison, Baroda

Mary Madison, Baroda

Rachel Madison, Baroda

Thomas Madison, Baroda

Ruthann Farrar, Benton Harbor

Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire

Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire

Rally

Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire

Catherine Madison, Baroda

Lucy Madison, Baroda

Mary Madison, Baroda

Rachel Madison, Baroda

Thomas Madison, Baroda

Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire

Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire

Agility

Ruthann Farrar, Benton Harbor

Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire

Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire

Catherine Madison, Baroda

Lucy Madison, Baroda

Mary Madison, Baroda

Rachel Madison, Baroda

Thomas Madison, Baroda

Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire

Handling

Mary Madison, Baroda

Thomas Madison, Baroda

Ruthann Farrar, Benton Harbor

Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire

Catherine Madison, Baroda

Lucy Madison, Baroda

Keziah Metz, Sodus

Noah Metz, Sodus

Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire

Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire

Rachel Madison, Baroda

Crafts Participants

Maria Bugrim, St. Joseph

Niji Eisenhart, Baroda

Morgan Hein, Buchanan

Brody Hoover, Stevensville

Samuel Howell, Berrien Springs

Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan

Molly-Kate Johnson, St. Joseph

Kara King, Berrien Springs

Kristina King, Berrien Springs

Melia King, Berrien Springs

Drake Mann, Eau Claire

Lillian Moore, Three Oaks

Matthew Moore, Three Oaks

Jessa Rydwelski, Buchanan

Karen Smith, Stevensville

Aden Wolf, Eau Claire

Serenity Wolf, Eau Claire