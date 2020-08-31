Berrien County Youth Fair releases results
BERRIEN SPRINGS — On June 18, the Berrien County Youth Fair Board of Directors voted to postpone the 75th Anniversary BCYF to 2021. In an effort to provide exhibitors with an opportunity to show their projects, directors and exhibit committees began planning the Berrien County 2020 Showcase – Where Youth are Essential.
Organizers worked on a schedule that would allow exhibit areas to have a “show and go,” where exhibitors would be showing out of their trailer for animals. Still exhibits would be brought in, judged and then picked up the same day. Through the regular registration process, exhibitors registered for large and small animals by July 1st and still exhibits by August 1st.
Exhibit committees reviewed the number of exhibitors in each area and then decided if they would be able to participate in the 2020 Showcase or not. In June, when the board of directors postponed BCYF, organizers were at Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan. Phase 4 allows less than 10 people inside a building and less than 100 outside.
Organizers were hoping by August that the state would be moved to Phase 5, where less than 50 people inside and 250 people outside was allowed. Without that movement and remaining at Phase 4 throughout the summer, rabbits, pocket pets and swine were decided to not be able to participate due the large number of exhibitors registered to try to stay within the Executive Order guidelines. Poultry, Llamas, Cats, Home Economics and Flowers had low numbers of exhibitors and chose not to participate.
The BCYF schedule started on Sunday, Aug. 16 with beef, crafts and horticulture. Monday, Aug. 17 was for goats. Tuesday, Aug. 18 was for sheep and dogs. Wednesday, Aug. 19 was equine, English and Dressage. Thursday, Aug. 20 was Equine, Western and Trail. Friday, Aug. 21 was equine, Jumping and Gymkhana.
The Berrien County 2020 Showcase – Where Youth are Essential was not open to the public. To stay within Phase 4 guidelines, each exhibitor family was allowed two guests plus the exhibitors to enter the fairgrounds. Everyone entering was required to complete a Patron Entrance Form that asked health questions and each person’s temperature was taken before they were given a wristband to indicate completion of the health screening at the gate. BCYF Technology committee mounted cameras so each of the animal shows were live-streamed on the BCYF website. A Facebook video was recorded for crafts and horticulture on Aug. 16. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks were posted throughout the fairgrounds as well as hand wash stations and hand sanitizer provided.
The organizers were happy to have about 10 percent of its regular exhibitors participate. All that were here were happy to be a part of a (hopefully) once in a lifetime event.
The organizers thanked the board members, superintendents and assistant superintendents, committee members and staff for all their hard work to think outside of the box to create a show for the youth.
Organizers also thanked exhibitors and parents for their patience as they planned this event.
“Although the fairgrounds were rather quiet last week, we are looking forward to our 75th Anniversary Berrien County Youth Fair – Aug. 16-21, 2021,” said Jill Hein, Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator for the BCYF.
Results are listed below:
Beef
Carcass
Grand Champion – Josh Kaminski, Union Pier
Reserve Grand Champion – Lillian Moore, Three Oaks
3rd Place – Matthew Moore, Three Oaks
4th Place – Bob Zeilke, Coloma
5th Place – Jason Zeilke, Coloma
6th Place – James Kaminski, Union Pier
7th Place – Annette Donner, Three Oaks
Carcass Rate of Gain
1st Place – Josh Kaminski, Union Pier
2nd Place – Bob Zeilke, Coloma
3rd Place – Annette Donner, Three Oaks
4th Place – Jason Zeilke, Coloma
5th Place – Matthew Moore, Three Oaks
6th Place – James Kaminski, Union Pier
7th Place – Lillian Moore, Three Oaks
Beef Showmanship
Senior Division
Champion – Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien
Reserve Champion – Dylan Crocker, Buchanan
Intermediate Division
Champion – Drew George, Niles
Reserve Champion – Megan Brunke, Eau Claire
Junior Division
Champion – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire
Reserve Champion – Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan
Young Junior Division
Champion – Brayden Holt, Buchanan
5 Year Old Division
Champion – Henley Warda, Niles
Reserve Champion – Morgan Hein, Buchanan
Grand Champion Overall Showman – Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien
Reserve Grand Champion Overall Showman – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire
Breeding Females
Hereford Female
Champion – Emily Holt, Buchanan
Reserve Champion – Brady Dombrowksi, Buchanan
Angus Female
Champion – Drew George, Niles
Reserve Champion – Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan
Simmental Female
Champion – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire
Reserve Champion – Cora Weinberg, Buchanan
Chianina Female
Champion – Sierra Anstey, Baroda
AORB Female
Champion – Henley Warda, Niles
Reserve Champion – Coy Weinberg, Buchanan
Commercial Heifer
Champion – Collin Pinkerton, Buchanan
Grand Champion Female – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire
Reserve Grand Champion Female – Drew George, Niles
3rd Overall Female – Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan
4th Overall Female – Henley Warda, Niles
5th Overall Female – Emily Holt, Buchanan
Feeder Calves
British Feeder Calf
Champion – Ella Totzke, Baroda
Reserve Champion – Adisyn Dombrowski, Buchanan
AOB Feeder Calf
Champion – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire
Reserve Champion – Megan Brunke, Eau Claire
Dairy Feeder Calf
Champion – Tyler Klopfenstein, Galien
Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire
Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Megan Brunke, Eau Claire
Market Beef
Shorthorn
Champion – Cora Schau, Buchanan
Reserve Champion – Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien
Hereford
Champion – Wyatt Baker, Niles
Angus
Champion – Adam Eger, Buchanan
Reserve Champion – Kyle Kirk, Three Oaks
Simmental
Champion – Erica Mitchell, Buchanan
Chianina
Champion – Megan Brunke, Eau Claire
Crossbred
Champion – Dylan Crocker, Buchanan
Reserve Champion – Adyson Baker, Buchanan
Dairy Steer
Champion – Tyler Klopfenstein, Galien
Reserve Champion – Lillian Moore, Three Oaks
Market Heifer
Champion – Hailey Hauch, Galien
Grand Champion Market Beef – Megan Brunke, Eau Claire
Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef – Dylan Crocker, Buchanan
3rd Overall Market Beef – Cora Schau, Buchanan
4th Overall Market Beef – Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien
5th Overall Market Beef – Adam Eger, Buchanan
Rate of Gain
Hereford
Champion – Wyatt Baker, Niles
Shorthorn
Champion – Cora Schau, Buchanan
Reserve Champion – Ella Totzke, Baroda
Angus
Champion – Kyle Kirk, Three Oaks
Reserve Champion – Adam Eger, Buchanan
Simmental
Champion – Erica Mitchell, Buchanan
Crossbred
Champion – Adyson Baker, Buchanan
Reserve Champion – Kyle Kirk, Three Oaks
Dairy
Champion – Jericho Britton, Niles
Reserve Champion – Lillian Moore, Three Oaks
Market Heifer
Champion – Hailey Hauch, Galien
Grand Champion – Megan Brunke – Chianina, Eau Claire
Reserve Grand Champion – Kyle Kirk – Angus, Three Oaks
Goats
Pygmy Showmanship
Junior Division
Champion – Leilani Britton, Niles
Intermediate Division
Champion – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet
Reserve Champion – Jessica Fox, Buchanan
Dairy Showmanship
Senior Division
Champion – Sara Jackemeyer, Buchanan
Reserve Champion – Olivia Elliott, Baroda
Intermediate Division
Champion – Emma Kiggins, Niles
Reserve Champion – Kloe Kiggins, Niles
Junior Division
Champion – Riley Gamso, Buchanan
Reserve Champion – Carter Patterson, Berrien Springs
Young Junior Division
Champion – Kennedy Hartley, Buchanan
Reserve Champion – Nolan Patterson, Berrien Springs
Boer Showmanship
Intermediate Division
Champion – Emma Zeiger, Three Oaks
Reserve Champion – Madison Mullen, Galien
Junior Division
Champion – Amelia Neff, Niles
Reserve Champion – Brayden Schwark, Galien
Young Junior Division
Champion – Preston Baker, Buchanan
Reserve Champion – Jase Baker, Buchanan
Boer Goats
Jr. Boer Does, under 6 months
1st Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma
2nd Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien
3rd Place – Lily Mullen, Galien
Jr. Boer Does, 6 months to under 9 months
1st Place – Jessica Fox, Buchanan
Jr. Boer Does, 9 months to under 12 months
1st Place – Amelia Neff, Niles
Champion Jr. Boer Doe – Amelia Neff, Niles
Reserve Champion Jr. Boer Doe – Madison Hardt, Coloma
Jr. Boer Does, 12 months to under 16 months
1st Place – Amelia Neff, Niles
Jr. Boer Does, 16 months to under 20 months
1st Place – Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire
2nd Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien
3rd Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma
Champion Boer Yearling – Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire
Reserve Champion Boer Yearling – Amelia Neff, Niles
Sr. Boer Does, under 24 months
1st Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien
2nd Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma
Sr. Boer Does, 24 months to under 36 months
1st Place – Adyson Baker, Buchanan
Sr. Boer Does, 36 months and over
1st Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien
2nd Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma
Champion Sr. Boer Doe – Brayden Schwark, Galien
Reserve Champion Sr. Boer Doe – Adyson Baker, Buchanan
Grand Champion Boer Doe – Amelia Neff, Niles
Reserve Grand Champion Boer Doe – Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire
Dam & Daughter
1st Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien
2nd Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma
Best Herd
1st Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien
2nd Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma
Boer/Kiko Market Goats
Class 1
1st Place – Adyson Baker, Buchanan
2nd Place – Brayden Schwark, Galien
3rd Place – Madison Mullen, Galien
4th Place – Zoe Downey, Stevensville
Class 2
1st Place – Jase Baker, Buchanan
2nd Place – Alyvia Baker, Buchanan
3rd Place – Mackenzie Wetzel, Buchanan
4th Place – Madison Hardt, Coloma
5th Place – Matthew Britton, Niles
6th Place – Renee Wetzel, Buchanan
Class 3
1st Place – Logan Tharp, Niles
2nd Place – Cody Mullen, Galien
3rd Place – Jessica Fox, Buchanan
4th Place – Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire
5th Place – Taylor Young, Niles
Class 4
1st Place – Lilliani Santos, Niles
2nd Place – Preston Baker, Buchanan
3rd Place – Nathan Fox, Buchanan
Champion Boer/Kiko Market Goat – Jase Baker, Buchanan
Reserve Champion Boer/Kiko Market Goat – Logan Tharp, Niles
Dairy Goats
Does, under 2 in milk
1st Place – Riley Gamso, Buchanan
Does, 2 years and under 3
1st Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda
2nd Place – Claire McKee, Niles
3rd Place – Parker Lyden, Niles
4th Place – Roman Clapsaddle, Berrien Springs
Does, 3 years and under 4
1st Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda
2nd Place – Carter Patterson, Berrien Springs
Does, 4 years and under 5
1st Place – Taylor Young, Niles
Does 5, years and over
1st Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda
2nd Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan
3rd Place – Taylor Young, Niles
4th Place – Ayla Kenney, Niles
Champion Sr. Dairy Goat – Olivia Elliott, Baroda
Reserve Champion Sr. Dairy Goat – Riley Gamso, Buchanan
Best Udder
1st Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda
2nd Place – Riley Gamso, Buchanan
3rd Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan
4th Place – Taylor Young, Niles
Dairy Does, born 6/1 to 4/1
1st Place – Kennedy Hartley, Buchanan
2nd Place – Claire McKee, Niles
Dairy Does, born 2/16 to 3/31
1st Place – Kennedy Hartley, Buchanan
2nd Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda
3rd Place – Riley Gamso, Buchanan
4th Place – Taylor Young, Niles
5th Place – Parker Lyden, Niles
Dairy Does, born 1/1 to 2/15
1st Place – Parker Lyden, Niles
2nd Place – Ayla Kenney, Niles
Dairy Does, under 2
1st Place – Jeremy Tolsma, St. Joseph
2nd Place – Taylor Young, Niles
3rd Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan
4th Place – Claire McKee, Niles
5th Place – Riley Gamso, Buchanan
6th Place – Parker Lyden, Niles
7th Place – Nolan Patterson, Berrien Springs
Champion Jr. Dairy Goat – Riley Gamso, Buchanan
Reserve Champion Jr. Dairy Goat – Parker Lyden, Niles
Grand Champion Dairy Goat – Olivia Elliott, Baroda
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat – Riley Gamso, Buchanan
Dam & Daughter
1st Place – Taylor Young, Niles
2nd Place – Parker Lyden, Niles
3rd Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda
4th Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan
5th Place – Ayla Kenney, Niles
Best Herd
1st Place – Riley Gamso, Buchanan
2nd Place – Olivia Elliott, Baroda
3rd Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan
4th Place – Parker Lyden, Niles
Dairy Market Goats
1st Place – Emma Kiggins, Niles
2nd Place – Kayla Kiggins, Niles
3rd Place – Zachary Young, Niles
4th Place – Hannah Kiggins, Niles
Pet Wethers, 6/1 to under 6 months
1st Place – Parker Lyden, Niles
2nd Place – Parker Lyden, Niles
3rd Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan
4th Place – Jeremy Tolsma, St. Joseph
5th Place – Miryssa Nelson, Coloma
Pet Wethers, 12 months to under 24 months
1st Place – Jessica Fox, Buchanan
Pet Wethers, 2 years to under 3 years
1st Place – Emma Zeiger, Three Oaks
2nd Place – Adyson Baker, Buchanan
3rd Place – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet
Pet Wethers, 3 years and up
1st Place – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan
2nd Place – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet
Champion Pet Wether – Parker Lyden, Niles
Reserve Champion Pet Wether – Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan
Pygmy Goats
Jr. Does, 6/1 to under 6 months
1st Place – Leilani Britton, Niles
Champion Jr. Pygmy – Leilani Britton, Niles
Does, 2 years and under 3
1st Place – Jessica Fox, Buchanan
2nd Place – Leilani Britton, Niles
Does, 5 years and over
1st Place – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet
2nd Place – Kayla Hoy, Watervliet
Champion Sr. Pygmy – Jessica Fox, Buchanan
Reserve Champion Sr. Pygmy – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet
Grand Champion Pygmy – Jessica Fox, Buchanan
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy – Brianna Hoy, Watervliet
Pygmy Wethers, 6/1 to under 6 months
1st Place – Jessica Fox, Buchanan
2nd Place – Leilani Britton, Niles
Pygmy Wethers, 12 months to under 24 months
1st Place – Abby Kuespert, Niles
Pygmy Wethers, 2 years to 4 years
1st Place – Abby Kuespert, Niles
Champion Pygmy Wether – Abby Kuespert, Niles
Reserve Champion Pygmy Wether – Abby Kuespert, Niles
Sheep
Showmanship
Senior Division
Champion – Trent George, Niles
Reserve Champion – Logan Kohler, Niles
Intermediate Division
Champion – Drew George, Niles
Reserve Champion – Ryan Murphy, Niles
Junior Division
Champion – Amelia Neff, Niles
Reserve Champion – Jenna Demski, Sodus
Young Junior Division
Champion – Bryce Neff, Niles
Reserve Champion – Danica Britton, Niles
Grand Champion Showman – Trent George, Niles
Reserve Grand Champion Showman – Drew George, Niles
Breeding
Black Face Ewe
1st Place – Parker Lyden, Niles
Black Face Ram
1st Place – Parker Lyden, Niles
White Face Ewe
1st Place – Trent George, Niles
2nd Place – Ryan Murphy, Niles
White Face Yearling Ewe
1st Place – Drew George, Niles
White Face Ram
1st Place – Drew George, Niles
2nd Place – Ryan Murphy, Niles
Champion Ewe Lamb – Drew George, Niles
Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb – Trent George, Niles
Champion Ram – Drew George, Niles
Reserve Champion Ram – Ryan Murphy, Niles
Market Ewes
Class 1
1st Place – Jadden Smith, Eau Claire
2nd Place – Darrin Burgoyne, Buchanan
3rd Place – Amara Smith, Eau Claire
Class 2
1st Place – Ryan Murphy, Niles
2nd Place – Amelia Neff, Niles
3rd Place – Megan Demski, Sodus
Class 3
1st Place – Drew George, Niles
2nd Place – Emilee Demski, Sodus
3rd Place – Jenna Demski, Sodus
Champion Market Ewe – Drew George, Niles
Reserve Champion Market Ewe – Ryan Murphy, Niles
Market Wethers
Class 1
1st Place – Audrey Terry, Niles
2nd Place – Bryce Neff, Niles
3rd Place – Ayshia Smith, Eau Claire
Class 2
1st Place – Logan Kohler, Niles
2nd Place – Lukas Dehart, Niles
3rd Place – Danica Britton, Niles
Class 3
1st Place – Trent George, Niles
2nd Place – Logan Tharp, Niles
Champion Wether – Trent George, Niles
Reserve Champion Wether – Logan Tharp, Niles
Overall Champion Market Lamb – Trent George, Niles
Overall Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Logan Tharp, Niles
Horticulture Participants
Niji Eisenhart, Baroda
Morgan Hein, Buchanan
Abigail King, Three Oaks
Lizzie King, Three Oaks
Drake Mann, Eau Claire
Abagail Moody, Buchanan
Bella Moody, Buchanan
Lillian Moore, Three Oaks
Matthew Moore, Three Oaks
Samantha Pankratz, Stevensville
Aden Wolf, Eau Claire
Serenity Wolf, Eau Claire
Dog Participants
Obedience
Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire
Catherine Madison, Baroda
Lucy Madison, Baroda
Mary Madison, Baroda
Rachel Madison, Baroda
Thomas Madison, Baroda
Ruthann Farrar, Benton Harbor
Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire
Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire
Rally
Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire
Catherine Madison, Baroda
Lucy Madison, Baroda
Mary Madison, Baroda
Rachel Madison, Baroda
Thomas Madison, Baroda
Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire
Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire
Agility
Ruthann Farrar, Benton Harbor
Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire
Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire
Catherine Madison, Baroda
Lucy Madison, Baroda
Mary Madison, Baroda
Rachel Madison, Baroda
Thomas Madison, Baroda
Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire
Handling
Mary Madison, Baroda
Thomas Madison, Baroda
Ruthann Farrar, Benton Harbor
Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire
Catherine Madison, Baroda
Lucy Madison, Baroda
Keziah Metz, Sodus
Noah Metz, Sodus
Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire
Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire
Rachel Madison, Baroda
Crafts Participants
Maria Bugrim, St. Joseph
Niji Eisenhart, Baroda
Morgan Hein, Buchanan
Brody Hoover, Stevensville
Samuel Howell, Berrien Springs
Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan
Molly-Kate Johnson, St. Joseph
Kara King, Berrien Springs
Kristina King, Berrien Springs
Melia King, Berrien Springs
Drake Mann, Eau Claire
Lillian Moore, Three Oaks
Matthew Moore, Three Oaks
Jessa Rydwelski, Buchanan
Karen Smith, Stevensville
Aden Wolf, Eau Claire
Serenity Wolf, Eau Claire
