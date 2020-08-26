City plans brush clean up following storm

NILES — Wednesday afternoon, Niles Department of Public Works crews were continuing to work to clear debris from roadways and other public areas following Tuesday’s storm.

City officials announced roperty owners should plan to have all their storm damaged vegetation curbside by early Friday morning. Depending on how much time is necessary to clear public areas, crews may begin collecting storm debris along the curb as soon as Friday morning, but no later than early Monday morning.

City officials offered the following instructions:

Stack brush along the curb line with the stalk end toward the road

Debris, brush, etc. cannot be placed in the roadway.

Brush and logs should be cut into lengths easily managed by a single person.

The collection process is for vegetation only. Do not mix trash or other items in with the vegetation. DPW will not pick up piles that have trash or other items mixed in the pile. That would slow crews down and could damage equipment, officials said.

The city is planning a single pass through the entire city this Friday.

“Collecting this storm debris is a very time consuming and costly process and we want to be as efficient as possible for our citizens,” City Administrator Ric Huff wrote in a press releasee. “We are asking everyone to please make plans to get your debris curbside as soon as possible so everyone can be prepared for collection once it begins Friday morning. Remember, we are only making one pass through the city, if you miss it, you will need to remove all debris from the boulevard and dispose of it yourself.”