August 25, 2020

Registration open for virtual Michigan Inland Lakes Convention

By Submitted

Published 12:55 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

LANSING — Registration for this year’s Michigan Inland Lakes Convention — taking place virtually Sept. 16 to 18 — is open through Sept. 11.

“The virtual setting is a safe way to enable participation from all who are interested in learning about the inland lakes of Michigan, whether you’re a vacationer, resident or professional,” said Joe Nohner, inland lakes resource analyst for the DNR. “We even have some individuals joining us from the international community.”

With the theme “Conserving Lakes in a Changing Environment,” this year’s convention offers three days of presentations and workshops featuring Michigan’s inland lakes, as well as networking opportunities for students. It includes presentations on citizen science, water law, harmful algal blooms, plant and fish identification, aquatic invasive species, climate change, communications, high water levels, fisheries management, watershed conservation, natural shorelines and many other topics. The full convention program is available online.

Two keynote speakers will kick off the meeting. Dr. Robert Thorson, author of “The Guide to Walden Pond,” and University of Connecticut professor, will present on how the origins of Michigan’s inland lakes affect lake management. Michigan State University professor Dr. Kendra Spence Cheruvelil will share advances in lake science using data from almost half a million lakes across the United States.

The convention also will include a photo contest, a writing contest and a trivia game open to all attendees, with fun, lake-related prizes for the winners.

 

Registration cost for all three days, reduced relative to a face-to-face event, is $30, $15 for convention speakers and free for students. Register for the convention.

The convention is a cooperative effort between the many organizations that make up the Michigan Inland Lakes Partnership, which promotes collaboration between locals, professionals, researchers and agencies to advance stewardship of Michigan’s inland lakes.

For questions, contact Joe Nohner at (517) 599-6825 or Julia Kirkwood at (269) 312-2760.

