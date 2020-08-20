DAR to present Blessing of the Graves in Three Oaks

THREE OAKS — In honor of the anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War in 1950, the Rebecca Dewey Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will give Blessings of the Graves ceremonies at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Three Oaks, for the veteran’s buried there. At 2 p.m. Aug. 30, the following veteran’s will be given honor and prayers:

PFC Richard Cowgill

Gerald James Cross

James Denley Davis

PFC Ralph Gene Davis

PFC Frank Joseph Fleck

A1C Paul Dennis Gregory

PVT Willis Dean Grimstead

Howard Albert “Sonny Boy” Hilliker

Glen Ford Hoadley

Kenneth Horner

Jack Dale Klute

Robert David G. Manley

CPL Ronald Allen Mason

Earl Francis Ochs

SP3 Jerry John Ondresky

NS Donald Carl Peterson

Sgt. Bobbie Presnell

PFC William Frederick Schulz

CPL Kenneth H. Sestak

CPL David J. Sokolowski

George E. Veneklasen

Family members of the veterans are welcome to come and participate.

A reading of names for MIA/KIA/POW of Berrien County will close the program.

NS-DAR is a non-partisan, non-political, not-for-profit women’s organization serving area communities. For more information, contact rebecca.deweyto@gmail.com for questions.