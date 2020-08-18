60 grams of cocaine seized in Berrien County drug bust

CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug counts Friday in Chikaming Township, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team.

During a search at a Chikaming Township home, officers located 60 grams of cocaine, about a half an ounce of fentanyl, several baggies with an unknown powder substance, a handgun stolen from Iowa and other narcotic traffic evidence.

The target of the investigation, Michael Vernon McNair, 71, was located outside the house and subsequently arrested for possession with the intent to deliver cocaine second, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl second, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The SWET unit was assisted by members of Chikaming Township Police, United State Postal Inspection Service, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police.