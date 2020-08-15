August 15, 2020

Man arrested on drug charges in Jefferson Township

By Staff Report

Published 1:37 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A man has been arrested following a drug bust in Jefferson Township.
The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team reported that detectives served a search warrant Friday at an address on the 20000 block of M-60 in Jefferson Township, Cass County.
Upon further investigation, detectives located, detained and questioned three individuals inside of the residence. Detectives located Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Methamphetamine paraphernalia along with several items of stolen property.
A 61-year old male at the residence was arrested for possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, maintain a drug house and possession of stolen property. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Assisting with the search warrant were the Cass County Warrant Team, the Cass County Felony Detectives and the Dowagiac Police Department K9 Tole.
Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.

