August 14, 2020

Sanitary sewer overflow

By Staff Report

Published 4:00 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

DOWAGIAC — A Sanitary Sewer Overflow occurred from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in Dowagiac.

The reported discharge was from a private or municipal separate sewer collection system (not wastewater treatment plant) during wet or dry weather or a dry weather discharge from a municipal combined sewer collection system.

A SSO discharge report from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Resources Division indicated that 100 gallons of liquid sewage overflowed on the roadway near the 31000 block of M-152 in Dowagiac.

The reason for the discharge was an airlock malfunction in a manhole. The airlock valve was closed and the airlock mechanism will be repaired/rebuilt. Lime was spread over the surface to minimize the impact from the discharge.

