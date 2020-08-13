August 13, 2020

Cass County Fair 2020 dairy feeder steer results

By Submitted

Published 8:30 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

Senior Showmanship

  • First place — Jena Bradley
  • Second place — Mallory Dohm
  • Third place — Emma Rauch
  • Four place — Alexis Rauch

 

Intermediate Showmanship

  • First place — Kyla Sparks
  • Second place — Kathryn Gregory
  • Third place — Holly Lawson
  • Fourth place — Layla True

 

Junior Showmanship

  • First place — Kaden Sparks
  • Second place — Isaac Walker
  • Third place — Azariah Brenneman

 

Beginning Showmanship

  • First place — Kole Sparks
  • Second place — Isaiah Walker
  • Third place — Mayson Preston
  • Fourth place — Kavin Sparks

 

Grand Champion Showman — Kyla Sparks

Reserve Grand Champion Showman — Jena Bradley

 

Lightweight Dairy. Feeder Steer

Class 1

  • First place — Brianna Stockwell
  • Second place — Isaiah Walker
  • Third place — Julie Sheets

Class 2

  • First place — Katherine Gregory
  • Second place — Katherine Gregory
  • Third place — Shaelyn Bundy
  • Fourth place — Jaren Waldschmidt

 

Champion Lightweight — Katherine Gregory

Reserve Champion Lightweight — Katherine Gregory

 

Mediumweight

Class 3

 

  • First place — Kole Sparks
  • Second place — Azariah Brenneman
  • Third place — Layla True
  • Fourth place — Alainna Preston
  • Fifth place — Shaelyn Bundy

 

Class 4

  • First place — Kyla Sparks
  • Second place — Katelyn Waldschmidt
  • Third place — Alainna Preston
  • Fourth place — Mayson Preston

 

Class 5

  • First place — Jena Bradley
  • Second place — Kavin Sparks
  • Third place — Mayson Preston
  • Fourth place — Justin Dohm

 

Class 6

  • First place — Nichols Green
  • Second place — Alexis Rauch
  • Third place — Justin Dohm
  • Fourth place — Isaac Walker

 

Champion Mediumweight — Kyla Sparks

Reserve Champion Mediumweight — Nicholas Green

 

Heavyweight Dairy Feeder Steer

 

Class 7

  • First place — Kaden Sparks
  • Second place — Kyla Sparks
  • Third place — Elizabeth Green
  • Fourth place — Layla True
  • Fifth place — Emma Rauch
  • Sixth place — Heaven Cooper

 

Class 8

  • First place — Layla True
  • Second place — Holly Lawson
  • Third place — Mallory Dohm

Champion Heavyweight — Kaden Sparks

Reserve Champion Heavyweight — Kyla Sparks

 

Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer — Kaden Sparks

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer — Kyla Sparks

