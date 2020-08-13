Cass County Fair 2020 dairy feeder steer results
Senior Showmanship
- First place — Jena Bradley
- Second place — Mallory Dohm
- Third place — Emma Rauch
- Four place — Alexis Rauch
Intermediate Showmanship
- First place — Kyla Sparks
- Second place — Kathryn Gregory
- Third place — Holly Lawson
- Fourth place — Layla True
Junior Showmanship
- First place — Kaden Sparks
- Second place — Isaac Walker
- Third place — Azariah Brenneman
Beginning Showmanship
- First place — Kole Sparks
- Second place — Isaiah Walker
- Third place — Mayson Preston
- Fourth place — Kavin Sparks
Grand Champion Showman — Kyla Sparks
Reserve Grand Champion Showman — Jena Bradley
Lightweight Dairy. Feeder Steer
Class 1
- First place — Brianna Stockwell
- Second place — Isaiah Walker
- Third place — Julie Sheets
Class 2
- First place — Katherine Gregory
- Second place — Katherine Gregory
- Third place — Shaelyn Bundy
- Fourth place — Jaren Waldschmidt
Champion Lightweight — Katherine Gregory
Reserve Champion Lightweight — Katherine Gregory
Mediumweight
Class 3
- First place — Kole Sparks
- Second place — Azariah Brenneman
- Third place — Layla True
- Fourth place — Alainna Preston
- Fifth place — Shaelyn Bundy
Class 4
- First place — Kyla Sparks
- Second place — Katelyn Waldschmidt
- Third place — Alainna Preston
- Fourth place — Mayson Preston
Class 5
- First place — Jena Bradley
- Second place — Kavin Sparks
- Third place — Mayson Preston
- Fourth place — Justin Dohm
Class 6
- First place — Nichols Green
- Second place — Alexis Rauch
- Third place — Justin Dohm
- Fourth place — Isaac Walker
Champion Mediumweight — Kyla Sparks
Reserve Champion Mediumweight — Nicholas Green
Heavyweight Dairy Feeder Steer
Class 7
- First place — Kaden Sparks
- Second place — Kyla Sparks
- Third place — Elizabeth Green
- Fourth place — Layla True
- Fifth place — Emma Rauch
- Sixth place — Heaven Cooper
Class 8
- First place — Layla True
- Second place — Holly Lawson
- Third place — Mallory Dohm
Champion Heavyweight — Kaden Sparks
Reserve Champion Heavyweight — Kyla Sparks
Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer — Kaden Sparks
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer — Kyla Sparks
Cass County Fair 4-H 2020 rabbit show results
