August 11, 2020

Berrien County Youth Fair to host third Fair Food Drive Thru

By Submitted

Published 9:08 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Though the Berrien County Youth Fair was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizers have found other ways to provide entertainment for the community while fundraising. Later this month, organizers will be bringing back one of its most successful fundraisers for the third time this summer.

The third Fair Food Drive Thru event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

The event is cash only, and all attendees must stay in their vehicles while on the grounds. All cars must exit the grounds after ordering and receiving food.  Food may not be consumed on the grounds, and no walk-up orders are allowed. No pets are allowed on the ground, and smoking is prohibited on the grounds.  Patrons must enter Gate 3 at 4261 E. Shawnee Road, Berrien Springs.

Food vendors at this event will include:

  • The Pretzel Wagon
  • Wither’s Elephant Ears
  • Colglazier’s Steak Tips
  • Barbie’s Cookies
  • Old World Taffy & Kettle Corn
  • Fiske French Fries and Lemonade
  • Snowba Bubble Tea
  • Richie’s Place to Eat
  • Two Buccaneers
  • Hot Wisconsin Cheese
  • Friends for Berrien Springs – Korn Dog Booth

“The Berrien County Youth Fair would like to thank all the visitors that have supported the first two ‘Fair Food Drive Thru’ events,” said marketing coordinator Jill Hein. “Those events have given regular BCYF food vendors a chance for some summer income with most of their summer events being canceled.”

The events have also provided an income stream for the BCYF, Hein said.  With more than 90 percent of the scheduled events canceled, including the postponement of the 75th anniversary of the Berrien County Youth Fair, all of the BCYF’s income from the drive thru events will be used to cover fixed costs, such as utilities, maintenance and essential staff, and to keep the BCYF association going to be able to support the youth of Berrien County in 2021.

 

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks donate to Cass County Council on Aging

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair to host third Fair Food Drive Thru

Cass County

Elkhart man saved from burning car in Mason Township

Berrien County

Update: Arrest made in wrong-way crash in Niles Township

News

Multiple area residents sentenced in Berrien County Court Monday

Berrien County

Hazardous weather outlook includes damaging winds for Berrien, Cass counties

News

Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail receives funding toward next stop

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in motorcycle vs. truck accident

Cass County

One injured in Pokagon Township motorcycle crash

Cass County

Union woman injured in single vehicle crash

Cass County

One person injured in Newberg Township motorcycle crash

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new bloodhound

Berrien County

Emergency order presents challenges to growers, organizations

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools hosts virtual town hall with parents

Cassopolis

On the Mantle opens in downtown Cassopolis selling handmade skincare

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced to jail following drug overdose, probation violation

Cass County

MEC annexes back into the village limits

Buchanan

Buchanan selects new city manager

Dowagiac

New Dowagiac pastor aims to ‘recapture the heartbeat’ of the Bible

Edwardsburg

Monday Evening club adds plaque to celebratory marker

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg residents open Mosquito Joe franchise

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education votes to start year with distance learning

Education

Niles superintendent hosts outdoor, active meeting to discuss back to school concerns

Berrien County

Vikings assemble backpacks for students