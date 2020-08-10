Union woman injured in single vehicle crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP—A Union woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-40 Highway Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:49 a.m., Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office investigated a single-vehicle crash on M-40 Highway, near Bald Hill Street in Newberg Township.

According to deputies, emergency personnel arrived to the scene and found Courtney, Bridges, 19, of Union, Michigan.

Bridges was reportedly southbound on M-40 when she crashed. She struck a mailbox and a utility pole.

Bridges was transported from the scene to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment from the crash.

The sheriff’s department said that alcohol appears to be a factor in this accident, and a seat belt was worn by Bridges.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department deputies were assisted by Newberg Fire and Ambulance and the Pokagon Tribal Police.

“The crash remains under investigation at this time,” Behnke said.