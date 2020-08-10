Multiple area residents sentenced in Berrien County Court Monday

NILES – A number of area residents were given probation sentences in Berrien County Trial Court Monday.

Jeremy Michael Grierson, 34, of Niles, pleaded guilty to use of methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to two years’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 46 days served, completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program and $598 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred June 26 in the city of Niles. Charges of possession of methamphetamines, carrying a concealed weapon in an auto, felony firearms and operating with a suspended license were dismissed.

Robert Leroy Henry, 21, of Benton Harbor, pleaded guilty to illegal entry and malicious destruction of property over $200 and was sentenced to two years’ probation in the mental health court, credit for 63 days served and $658 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred June 9 in Eau Claire. Charges dismissed include first-degree home invasion, resisting and obstructing police and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

John Robert Thompson, 50, of Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny and was sentenced to two years’ probation, credit for 20 days in jail already served and 120 days tether.

The incident occurred Oct. 6, 2018, in Niles Township.

Philip Sinclair Sherwood, 29, of Niles, pleaded no contest to resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to two years’ probation and credit for three days in jail already served. He must complete a job training program.

The incident occurred March 25 in the city of Niles.

Two defendants will get the chance to keep criminal charges after their records if they successfully complete their probations.

Nicholas Gene Beckman, 33, of Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to probation under the 7411 state statute and $658 in fines and costs. He must complete a job training program during his probation.

The incident occurred April 30 in the city of Niles. The section 7411 state statute allows people to keep criminal charges off their records if they successfully complete their probation. Beckman has no prior felony conviction.

A 17-year-old Niles girl pleaded guilty to attempted fleeing police and receiving, concealing or possession of stolen property-a car and was sentenced to credit for three days in jail for the attempted fleeing and Holmes Youthful Training Act probation, credit for three days and $120 restitution for the stolen car charge.

The incident occurred April 27 in the city of Niles. The HYTA designation lets young people keep felonies off their record if they are successful on probation.

Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock told the teen that everyone wants her to be successful on probation and in life.

“What’s important for you to understand is that everyone here wants you to be successful,” he said.

“I suspect you have a problem with being told what to do, that’s part of being 17,” he told her. “As people get older, most people realize that if they follow the basic rules, it’s a much better way to live. If you’re doing the right things in your life, you’re not going to have any trouble. I’m not trying to lecture you, I’m trying to help you.”