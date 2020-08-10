Elkhart man saved from burning car in Mason Township
MASON TOWNSHIP — An Elkhart resident was saved from a burning vehicle in Cass County Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one car traffic crash on Redfield Street near Maple Glen Drive in Mason Township around 7 a.m. Monday.
Initial calls to Cass County Dispatch stated the pick-up involved had hit a tree and was on fire. Callers also stated the driver was trapped in the vehicle.
When a deputy arrived on scene, she found the driver trapped and the vehicle was on fire. With assistance of Ontwa Township police, the driver was assisted out of the vehicle via a rear window and was unhurt. The officers then extinguished the flames.
Investigation of the crash showed the driver, Scott Stoneburner, 57, of Elkhart, was experiencing a medical issue and lost control of his pick-up. No one was hurt in the incident. Stoneburner was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to officers.
This crash remains under investigation.
Assisting on scene were the Porter Township Fire Department and SEPSA Ambulance.
NOVAK: College football season is on the brink
John Lennon and Paul McCartney may have said it best in their song “A Day in the Life:” “I read... read more