One person injured in Newberg Township motorcycle crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — One person was injured Friday evening in a motorcycle involved crash.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 7:03 p.m., his office received a call to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of M-40 and M-60, in Newberg Township in Cass County.

According to Behnke’s investigation, John O’Brien, 60, of Downers Grove, Illinois, was westbound on M-60. As O’Brien turned into the Shell Gas Station he did not see an eastbound motorcycle on M-60. The motorcycle, driven by Joseph Silvia, 45, of Elkhart, Indiana. His passenger, Emily Silvia, was transported to Three Rivers Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department deputies reported seat belts were worn, and both subjects on the motorcycle were wearing helmets. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Newberg Township Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene.