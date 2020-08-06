Edwardsburg residents open Mosquito Joe franchise

EDWARDSBURG — One Edwardsburg couple’s desire to be their own bosses has led them on a journey to owning their own business franchise that helps them rid their community of pesky fleas, ticks and mosquitos.

Edwardsburg residents Alex Welsch and Kelli Stair recently decided to open a Mosquito Joe practice serving the greater Michiana area. A national mosquito, tick and flea control business, Mosquito Joe has more than 335 independently owned franchises across the county.

“I was just looking for a business to get into. I was in the corporate world and looking for something different,” Welsch said. “Honestly, I was sitting on the couch on a Saturday afternoon and thought, ‘what about a franchise?’”

In his search, Welsch came across food franchise after food franchise before finding Mosquito Joe. In his research, he found the company’s mission of promoting health and happiness through mosquito and pest control resonated with him.

Welsch called the business the next day to inquire about a franchise. Within a month, he was flying to the company’s headquarters in Virginia Beach.

“I loved the energy, the positivity,” Welsch said. “Now, I get to do my part to help people feel safe in their backyards. It’s fantastic.”

Welsch said he and his wife started their franchise in mid-April. Since then, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they have seen a steady growth of business, already having served more than 250 private customers.

“The community response and support have been fantastic,” he said. “We’ve seen some really, really, really good results.”

Mosquito Joe President Lou Schager said he believes Welsch and Stair have all the right qualities to be successful franchise owners.

“When we are bringing in candidates to be owners, it’s a very thorough process, searching for passionate, hungry and driven people,” Schager said. “Alex and Kelli are certainly that. They understand our process, and they have certainly done a great job.”

Currently, Welsch and Stair are operating their Mosquito Joe franchise out of their Christiana Creek home. Eventually, they hope to open a physical office space in the Michiana area. Until then, they hope to continue to grow their business and help keep their community free of mosquitos, fleas, ticks and the diseases that those pests carry.

“We are looking to have a successful year one,” Welsch said. “We just want to keep growing and get our name out there so that people know, if they are interested, we are here to help.”

For more information, contact Welsch at awelsch@mosquitojoe.com.