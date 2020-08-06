August 6, 2020

The Barron Lake Triathlon which benefits Steve “Steve-O” Smith, has been canceled for 2020. (Leader file photo)

Barron Lake Triathlon canceled

By Scott Novak

NILES — Despite trying to plan for every scenario that could have allowed TriMichiana and Racing for Steve-O to host the Barron Lake Triathlon later this month, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim.

With the Barron Lake gone from the schedule, every triathlon in southwest Michigan this summer — Diamond Lake, Eagle Lake, Sister Lakes — had to be canceled because current state guidelines that mandate only 100 people may gather at an outdoor event.

“First off, we at TriMichiana and Racing for Steve-O hope that you and your family are staying safe during this time,” said race organizers in a statement posted on its website. “While we have all been affected by COVID-19, some individuals have felt the impact more than others. We consider each of you to be a part of our racing family and want you to know that we are sending our prayers and best wishes during this time.”

Organizers are already making plans for the triathlon to return in August of 2021.

“We considered many factors before making this decision, but with the state of Michigan expanding their restriction dates and further limiting outdoor gatherings, we felt that our only option was to cancel the event,” the statement said. “We want to extend a huge thank you to each of you for faithfully participating in our events and supporting health and wellness within our community.”

Refunds are already being issued to those who had registered for the event. Participants were also given the option of deferring their registration fee to 2021 or donating it to the Racing for Steve-O Foundation.

