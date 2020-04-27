Leader Publications - Local news and sports reporting covering Niles, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Cass County, Berrien County in Southwest Michigan. Arts & Entertainment coverage of Michiana.
SMC nursing graduate recovering from COVID-19
DOWAGIAC — MaryBeth Seal's varied resume includes Southwestern Michigan College nursing graduate, health care provider, author, speaker and lifeguard, to which she can now add ...
2 hours ago by Submitted.
Graduating students are virtually embraced by community adoptions
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As spring arrives, students in their senior year of school look forward to attending their school's prom, celebrating their academic and sports ...
2 days ago by Christina Clark.
Cass County Clerk finds new solutions to serve the community
CASSOPOLIS — Since COVID-19 hit and state mandates ordering Michiganders to stay at home for anything other than essential services were handed down, Cass County ...
2 days ago by Sarah Culton.
Health department, hospital address concerns around COVID-19 classifications
BERRIEN COUNTY — Community concerns about the availability of COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 as a cause of death were the focus in a healthcare update ...
3 days ago by Christina Clark.
Cass County announces new telemedicine protocol
CASS COUNTY — Cass County Medical Control Authority announced Thursday the introduction of a new "Telehealth and Stationary Treatment of Low Acuity Respiratory Complaints During ...
3 days ago by Submitted.
Berrien Springs resident sentenced as a habitual offender in Cass County Court Friday
CASSOPOLIS – Probation and jail sentences were handed down Friday in Cass County Circuit Court. The proceedings were in large part again conducted remotely with ...
3 days ago by Debra Haight.
Gov. Whitmer extends ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order, requires Michiganders to wear masks in public
LANSING — Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order until May 15 and requiring Michigander to wear ...
3 days ago by Staff Report.
Emergency relief program loans converted to grants for businesses
NILES — As businesses continue to feel the burden of continuing closures and restrictions of COVID-19 mandates and precautions, a local establishment is working to ...
3 days ago by Christina Clark.
Cass County jury trials suspended until June 22
CASSOPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Cass County Courts. Cass County Clerk Monica McMichael and Chief Judge Susan L. Dobrich of the Cass ...
4 days ago by Staff Report.
United Way of Southwest Michigan calls for donations in Cass County to fight COVID-19
CASS COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Michigan is calling for donations in Cass County to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations are needed from ...
4 days ago by Submitted.
Cass County reports second COVID-19 death
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Cass County has lost another life to the COVID-19 virus. Thursday, Cass County reported its second death as a result of COVID-19, ...
4 days ago by Staff Report.
Niles bike shop sees increase in business amid state mandates
NILES — With mandates still in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, many businesses have felt a sharp decline in the income they can ...
4 days ago by Christina Clark.
Local municipalities respond to filing date extension
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A number of southwest Michigan candidates running for office in the August primary election submitted their filings Tuesday. A federal court ruling ...
4 days ago by Hannah Holliday.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the United Way of Southwest Michigan is seeking volunteers for various projects to continue to ...
4 days ago by Submitted.
Berrien County Courts allow residents to request recording of proceedings
BERRIEN COUNTY — Due to the Michigan Supreme Court's Administrative Order 2020-6, which indicates that local courts must provide public access to the court through ...
4 days ago by Submitted.
Hundreds sign virtual thank you card for local healthcare, other essential workers
BENTON HARBOR — As most of Michiganders shelter in place to protect themselves and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers in healthcare, public ...
4 days ago by Submitted.
Spectrum Health Lakeland resuming select surgeries, appointments
ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland is resuming select surgeries, procedures, clinic appointments, outpatient therapies and radiology studies that were previously deferred in anticipation of ...
5 days ago by Submitted.
Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The COVID-19 pandemic continued Wednesday, with several counties in southwest Michigan reporting increases in COVID-19 cases and Berrien County reporting one additional ...
5 days ago by Submitted.
Local makerspace donates masks, mask holding bands
NILES — The Niles STEAM Room has fallen quiet lately, save for the low hum of a little machine that is on a mission to ...
5 days ago by Christina Clark.
Niles chef surpasses fundraising goal to feed seniors in need
NILES — When Chef Cynthia Gallero launched her GoFundMe campaign on April 1 to raise money to feed area seniors, she set her goal at ...
5 days ago by Christina Clark.
Pizza Hut offers free pizza, grants to local educators serving students in need
DOWAGIAC — In a matter of days, COVID-19 closed schools across southwest Michigan, denying students access to everyday necessities — meal services, internet, books and ...
6 days ago by Submitted.
Spectrum Health Lakeland uses plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland, in collaboration with Versiti Blood Centers, has begun treating COVID-19 patients with blood plasma from patients who have recovered ...
6 days ago by Submitted.
Area dispensaries increase in customers, patients on 4/20
NILES — Marijuana dispensaries in Niles saw a boost to their businesses on Monday, as April 20, better known as 4/20, rolled in. The date ...
6 days ago by Christina Clark.
Berrien, Van Buren counties see mild increase in COVID-19 cases; Cass County remains steady
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Several counties in southwest Michigan reported slight increases in COVID-19 cases Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berrien County reported 170 positively ...
6 days ago by Staff Report.
Niles Charter Township meets, discusses future budget cuts
NILES—The Niles Charter Township Board of Trustees met Monday evening to discuss bills paid, two orders of new business and the financial hardships the members ...