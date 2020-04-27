Leader Publications - Local news and sports reporting covering Niles, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Cass County, Berrien County in Southwest Michigan. Arts & Entertainment coverage of Michiana.

SMC nursing graduate recovering from COVID-19 DOWAGIAC — MaryBeth Seal’s varied resume includes Southwestern Michigan College nursing graduate, health care provider, author, speaker and lifeguard, to which she can now add ... Read more

Graduating students are virtually embraced by community adoptions SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As spring arrives, students in their senior year of school look forward to attending their school’s prom, celebrating their academic and sports ... Read more

Cass County Clerk finds new solutions to serve the community CASSOPOLIS — Since COVID-19 hit and state mandates ordering Michiganders to stay at home for anything other than essential services were handed down, Cass County ... Read more

Health department, hospital address concerns around COVID-19 classifications BERRIEN COUNTY — Community concerns about the availability of COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 as a cause of death were the focus in a healthcare update ... Read more

Cass County announces new telemedicine protocol CASS COUNTY — Cass County Medical Control Authority announced Thursday the introduction of a new “Telehealth and Stationary Treatment of Low Acuity Respiratory Complaints During ... Read more

Emergency relief program loans converted to grants for businesses NILES — As businesses continue to feel the burden of continuing closures and restrictions of COVID-19 mandates and precautions, a local establishment is working to ... Read more

Cass County jury trials suspended until June 22 CASSOPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Cass County Courts. Cass County Clerk Monica McMichael and Chief Judge Susan L. Dobrich of the Cass ... Read more

Cass County reports second COVID-19 death SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Cass County has lost another life to the COVID-19 virus. Thursday, Cass County reported its second death as a result of COVID-19, ... Read more

Niles bike shop sees increase in business amid state mandates NILES — With mandates still in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, many businesses have felt a sharp decline in the income they can ... Read more

Local municipalities respond to filing date extension SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A number of southwest Michigan candidates running for office in the August primary election submitted their filings Tuesday. A federal court ruling ... Read more

United Way seeks volunteers SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the United Way of Southwest Michigan is seeking volunteers for various projects to continue to ... Read more

Berrien County Courts allow residents to request recording of proceedings BERRIEN COUNTY — Due to the Michigan Supreme Court’s Administrative Order 2020-6, which indicates that local courts must provide public access to the court through ... Read more

Spectrum Health Lakeland resuming select surgeries, appointments ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland is resuming select surgeries, procedures, clinic appointments, outpatient therapies and radiology studies that were previously deferred in anticipation of ... Read more

Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The COVID-19 pandemic continued Wednesday, with several counties in southwest Michigan reporting increases in COVID-19 cases and Berrien County reporting one additional ... Read more

Local makerspace donates masks, mask holding bands NILES — The Niles STEAM Room has fallen quiet lately, save for the low hum of a little machine that is on a mission to ... Read more

Niles chef surpasses fundraising goal to feed seniors in need NILES — When Chef Cynthia Gallero launched her GoFundMe campaign on April 1 to raise money to feed area seniors, she set her goal at ... Read more

Area dispensaries increase in customers, patients on 4/20 NILES — Marijuana dispensaries in Niles saw a boost to their businesses on Monday, as April 20, better known as 4/20, rolled in. The date ... Read more