Leader Publications - Local news and sports reporting covering Niles, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Cass County, Berrien County in Southwest Michigan. Arts & Entertainment coverage of Michiana.

Graduating students are virtually embraced by community adoptions SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As spring arrives, students in their senior year of school look forward to attending their school’s prom, celebrating their academic and sports ... Read more

Cass County Clerk finds new solutions to serve the community CASSOPOLIS — Since COVID-19 hit and state mandates ordering Michiganders to stay at home for anything other than essential services were handed down, Cass County ... Read more

Lewis Cass ISD provides families with at-home learning kits CASSOPOLIS — Despite a closure of schools in the wake of COVID-19, early learners are still receiving materials to continue their learning. Tuesday, Great Start ... Read more

Cass County announces new telemedicine protocol CASS COUNTY — Cass County Medical Control Authority announced Thursday the introduction of a new “Telehealth and Stationary Treatment of Low Acuity Respiratory Complaints During ... Read more

Cass County jury trials suspended until June 22 CASSOPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Cass County Courts. Cass County Clerk Monica McMichael and Chief Judge Susan L. Dobrich of the Cass ... Read more

Cass County reports second COVID-19 death SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Cass County has lost another life to the COVID-19 virus. Thursday, Cass County reported its second death as a result of COVID-19, ... Read more

Local municipalities respond to filing date extension SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A number of southwest Michigan candidates running for office in the August primary election submitted their filings Tuesday. A federal court ruling ... Read more

United Way seeks volunteers SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the United Way of Southwest Michigan is seeking volunteers for various projects to continue to ... Read more

Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The COVID-19 pandemic continued Wednesday, with several counties in southwest Michigan reporting increases in COVID-19 cases and Berrien County reporting one additional ... Read more

Application process underway for marijuana businesses in Edwardsburg EDWARDSBURG — Marijuana businesses are blazing forward in the village of Edwardsburg. Monday, the application period began for medical and recreational marijuana licenses within village ... Read more

Edwardsburg company receives materials to make safety shields EDWARDSBURG — An Edwardsburg company just got a helping hand to produce products that will protect Michigan residents from COVID-19. Spartech, of St. Louis, Missouri, ... Read more

Niles, Edwardsburg teens sentenced for armed robbery NILES – An armed robbery and shooting that occurred at a residence on N. Seventh Street in Niles last December has resulted in two men ... Read more

Emergency relief funds available to nonprofit arts, cultural organizations LANSING — The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs has launched a new program providing a total of $502,400 in grants to Michigan’s eligible ... Read more

Cass County votes to approve drug enforcement millage request CASSOPOLIS — The most recent meeting of the Cass County Board of Commissioners looked a little different. Rather than sitting in their usual semicircle inside ... Read more