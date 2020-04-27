Leader Publications - Local news and sports reporting covering Niles, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Cass County, Berrien County in Southwest Michigan. Arts & Entertainment coverage of Michiana.
Graduating students are virtually embraced by community adoptions
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As spring arrives, students in their senior year of school look forward to attending their school’s prom, celebrating their academic and sports ... Read more
2 days ago by Christina Clark.
Cass County Clerk finds new solutions to serve the community
CASSOPOLIS — Since COVID-19 hit and state mandates ordering Michiganders to stay at home for anything other than essential services were handed down, Cass County ... Read more
2 days ago by Sarah Culton.
Cass County CASA celebrates Child Abuse Prevention Month, National Volunteer Month
CASSOPOLIS — April is typically a big month for events for Cass County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, ... Read more
3 days ago by Sarah Culton.
Lewis Cass ISD provides families with at-home learning kits
CASSOPOLIS — Despite a closure of schools in the wake of COVID-19, early learners are still receiving materials to continue their learning. Tuesday, Great Start ... Read more
3 days ago by Sarah Culton.
Cass County announces new telemedicine protocol
CASS COUNTY — Cass County Medical Control Authority announced Thursday the introduction of a new “Telehealth and Stationary Treatment of Low Acuity Respiratory Complaints During ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
Berrien Springs resident sentenced as a habitual offender in Cass County Court Friday
CASSOPOLIS – Probation and jail sentences were handed down Friday in Cass County Circuit Court. The proceedings were in large part again conducted remotely with ... Read more
3 days ago by Debra Haight.
Gov. Whitmer extends ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order, requires Michiganders to wear masks in public
LANSING — Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until May 15 and requiring Michigander to wear ... Read more
3 days ago by Staff Report.
Cass County jury trials suspended until June 22
CASSOPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Cass County Courts. Cass County Clerk Monica McMichael and Chief Judge Susan L. Dobrich of the Cass ... Read more
4 days ago by Staff Report.
United Way of Southwest Michigan calls for donations in Cass County to fight COVID-19
CASS COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Michigan is calling for donations in Cass County to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations are needed from ... Read more
4 days ago by Submitted.
Cass County reports second COVID-19 death
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Cass County has lost another life to the COVID-19 virus. Thursday, Cass County reported its second death as a result of COVID-19, ... Read more
4 days ago by Staff Report.
Local municipalities respond to filing date extension
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A number of southwest Michigan candidates running for office in the August primary election submitted their filings Tuesday. A federal court ruling ... Read more
4 days ago by Hannah Holliday.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the United Way of Southwest Michigan is seeking volunteers for various projects to continue to ... Read more
4 days ago by Submitted.
Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The COVID-19 pandemic continued Wednesday, with several counties in southwest Michigan reporting increases in COVID-19 cases and Berrien County reporting one additional ... Read more
5 days ago by Submitted.
Application process underway for marijuana businesses in Edwardsburg
EDWARDSBURG — Marijuana businesses are blazing forward in the village of Edwardsburg. Monday, the application period began for medical and recreational marijuana licenses within village ... Read more
5 days ago by Sarah Culton.
Berrien, Van Buren counties see mild increase in COVID-19 cases; Cass County remains steady
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Several counties in southwest Michigan reported slight increases in COVID-19 cases Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berrien County reported 170 positively ... Read more
6 days ago by Staff Report.
COVID-19 cases, recoveries see increase over the weekend
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Since Friday, COVID-19 cases have risen in southwest Michigan. As of 3 p.m. Monday, the state of Michigan reported 32,000 confirmed cases ... Read more
7 days ago by Staff Report.
Edwardsburg company receives materials to make safety shields
EDWARDSBURG — An Edwardsburg company just got a helping hand to produce products that will protect Michigan residents from COVID-19. Spartech, of St. Louis, Missouri, ... Read more
7 days ago by Submitted.
Niles, Edwardsburg teens sentenced for armed robbery
NILES – An armed robbery and shooting that occurred at a residence on N. Seventh Street in Niles last December has resulted in two men ... Read more
7 days ago by Debra Haight.
Emergency relief funds available to nonprofit arts, cultural organizations
LANSING — The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs has launched a new program providing a total of $502,400 in grants to Michigan’s eligible ... Read more
7 days ago by Submitted.
United Way seeks volunteers for upcoming projects
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the United Way of Southwest Michigan is seeking volunteers for various projects to continue to ... Read more
1 week ago by Submitted.
Cass County votes to approve drug enforcement millage request
CASSOPOLIS — The most recent meeting of the Cass County Board of Commissioners looked a little different. Rather than sitting in their usual semicircle inside ... Read more
1 week ago by Sarah Culton.
SpartanNash Foundation grants Feeding America affiliated food bank partners $250,000 in COVID-19 relief
GRAND RAPIDS — As part of its commitment to building stronger communities, the SpartanNash Foundation announced Monday foundation trustees unanimously authorized a $250,000 grant to ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Submitted.
Berrien County releases map identifying COVID-19 cases by zip code
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The Berrien County Health Department has updated the way it reports COVID-19 cases. The health department website has been updated to not ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Staff Report.
Virtual presentations to be hosted to celebrate International Dark Sky Week
CASS COUNTY — Cass County officials are encouraging residents to take a look at the night sky next week. During International Dark Sky Week, April ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Submitted.
Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber assembles government affairs committee, dedicates advocacy efforts to getting Michigan safely back to work
ST. JOSEPH — As elected leaders begin to formulate a plan to reopen the economy, the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber announced it has assembled an ... Read more