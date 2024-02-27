Donna M. Proctor Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Jan. 24, 1940-Feb. 8, 2024

Donna May Proctor, 84, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully, Thursday Feb. 8, 2024, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Jan. 24, 1940 in Mancelona, Michigan, the eighth of nine children born to Clarence and Irma (Rapson) Near. She married Earl Proctor in 1961 in Cassopolis Missionary Church.

Donna loved her kids and grandkids and great grandkids. All of her favorite moments and biggest smiles came from being with family. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts and especially helping at Diamond Cove Missionary Church.

Donna will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Earl Proctor of Edwardsburg; one daughter, Lori Proctor of Cassopolis; three sons, Michael (Elaine) Proctor of Niles, William (Lori) Proctor of Pontiac, Ronald (Windy) Proctor of Cassopolis; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; one sister Helen Underwood, of Mancelona; one brother, Glen Near of Saginaw; one step-sister Bernice Warner of Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Mary Proctor; and five siblings.

Family and friends will gather Saturday March 9, 2024, from 1 p.m., until time of service at 2 p.m., in Diamond Cove Missionary Church, 22820 Diamond Cove Street, Cassopolis, with Pastor Charlie Keller officiating.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Donna be made to Diamond Cove Missionary Church, 22820 Diamond Cove Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com