Alicia LaHaie Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Oct. 14, 1957-Feb. 22, 2024

Alicia Ann LaHaie, 66, of Adrian, MI died unexpectedly on Feb. 22, 2024. Alicia was born on Oct. 14, 1957, in Niles, MI to the late Jack E. and Mary L. Pierson (nee Funk). Alicia graduated from Niles Senior High School in 1976.

She married Edward James LaHaie on Aug. 27, 1983, and lived in Ann Arbor, MI until 2000 when they moved to Adrian. Alicia could be stubborn, candid, and show little patience, but inside beat a heart of gold. She was an extremely compassionate and giving person who never hesitated to help those less fortunate and in need. She worked in a number of fields, but with COVID became a stay-at-home Mom for her beloved two rescue dogs, Riley and Zoey.

She enjoyed working in the yard, including skillfully manicuring the lawn atop the riding mower. She was also a rabid UM football fan and watching games with her was often an obscenity-laced affair that could make a sailor blush. Alicia is best described as a true animal lover and found great enjoyment feeding and watching birds, deer, rabbits, stray cats and whatever other creatures happened to wander in the yard. She will be dearly missed by all. Alicia is survived by her husband, Edward LaHaie, her sister Karen Morris, brother Jack (Kathy) Pierson and numerous nephews and nieces.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lenawee County Humane Society (https://lenhumanesoc.org/).

Memories and condolences may be left for her family at Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Tecumseh, MI (https://www.handlerfuneralhomes.com).