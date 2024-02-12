Cassopolis resident killed when vehicle strikes tree Published 4:42 am Monday, February 12, 2024

DOWAGIAC — A Cassopolis resident was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in Wayne Township Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 7:40 a.m. Sunday, that deputies responded to the fatal crash on Dutch Setttlement near Nubour Street.

Cassopolis resident, Doren Preston, 72, was traveling eastbound on Dutch Settlement when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Preston was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dowagiac Police Department, Wayne Fire Department and SMACAS assisted at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation.