JoAnne L. Wood, 89, of Dowagiac Published 1:45 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

JoAnne L. Wood, 89, of Dowagiac, died Jan. 5, 2024. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com