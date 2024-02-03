Monthly supper club takes customers culinary trips ‘around the world’ Published 5:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

NILES — Each month, a local event space’s latest project takes customers on a globe-trotting food journey.

The Embers at Signal Point – an event venue located at 1487 Signal Point Dr., Niles – aims to bring new types of events to the area starting with a monthly Supper Club with the theme “Around the World.” “A flight to Ireland” will be the theme for March and “The Pirates of the Caribbean” for April.

Owned by Kim Putney, Hunter Putney and Carli Putney of Sugarellas Catering, The Embers at Signal Point opened its doors in 2022. Once a privately owned nine hole golf course, The Embers strives to provide an upscale event venue with quality service to southwest Michigan.

The “Embers” pays homage to the original history of the property. In Potawatomi legend, Embers means the “keepers of the fire” and the “builder of dreams.”

The Embers’ nine-course, made from scratch meals are created to fit the theme, creativity and quality of the Sugarellas staff. A new course is provided every 15 minutes with matching signature cocktails. Past supper clubs have included “trips” to Tahiti, China, Italy, Broadway musicals, Harry Potter, Willy Wonka and the Roaring 20s.

The newly remodeled space specializes in weddings, corporate events, holiday parties, showers, graduations, birthday parties, and much more.

Sugarellas Catering operates the commercial kitchen on premises. The catering company also travels off site to other events. The space has an in-house bar specializing in creative signature cocktails. Sugarellas holds a travel license in the State of Michigan, which allows for mobile bar service – with alcohol provided – for off premise events. The company has two mobile bar carriages that can be dressed for any event.

The golf course’s ninth green holds an area for outdoor ceremonies. Plans are being made to add an outdoor tent on the property for larger events.

The Embers also has a private parking area. It is not uncommon to see deer wandering on the greens.

“We love the wildlife here and the peacefulness of the property,” the Putneys stated in a news release.

Sugarellas Catering has been in business since 2006 and specializes in unique catering tailored to your event.

The Embers reopened its Friday night fish fry and will continue to host this event through the end of March to observe Lent. An upscale Easter brunch is also in the works.

Visit www.theembersatsignalpoint.com and www.sugarellascatering.com for more information or call (574) 298-3703.