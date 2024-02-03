Three Rivers has commanding lead at Wolverine tourney
Published 12:35 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024
NILES — The Wolverine Conference Tournament has wrapped up its opening round at Niles High School.
Three Rivers has a commanding lead with 189.5 points as the first round has come to an end.
Plainwell is second with 94 points, Paw Paw third with 71 points, Niles fourth with 65 points and Vicksburg fifth with 60 points. Edwardsburg is seventh with 29 points.
Here are the pairings for the championship matches.
106
Sawyer Stephenson (V) vs. Brody Morrill (TR)
113
Zeke Andrina (OT) vs. Kale Parr (TR)
120
Jak Monroe (TR) vs. Ben Culver (V)
126
Thomas Almaguer (PL) vs. Ethan Moreland (TR)
132
Ayden Keller (TR) vs. Austin Gyorkus (PL)
138
Michael Gonyeau (PL) vs. Carter Hensley (TR)
144
Lane Blanchard (OT) vs. Jerry Strasser (PP)
150
Landon Moreland (TR) vs. Breckin Meeks (V)
157
Braylon Faile (TR) vs. Marco Vega (PL)
165
Louis Smith (TR) vs. Dominic Herandez (PP)
175
Gavin Turk (PP) vs. Sam Rucker (N)
190
Jaxon Smith (TR) vs. Julian Means-Flewellen (N)
215
Austin George (PP) vs. Sam Reynolds (TR)
285
Adin Young (PL) vs. Chase Brawley (N)
Girls Wrestling
170
Joseline Leon-Magno (TR) vs. Jazmin Sosa (N)