Three Rivers has commanding lead at Wolverine tourney Published 12:35 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

NILES — The Wolverine Conference Tournament has wrapped up its opening round at Niles High School.

Three Rivers has a commanding lead with 189.5 points as the first round has come to an end.

Plainwell is second with 94 points, Paw Paw third with 71 points, Niles fourth with 65 points and Vicksburg fifth with 60 points. Edwardsburg is seventh with 29 points.

Here are the pairings for the championship matches.

106

Sawyer Stephenson (V) vs. Brody Morrill (TR)

113

Zeke Andrina (OT) vs. Kale Parr (TR)

120

Jak Monroe (TR) vs. Ben Culver (V)

126

Thomas Almaguer (PL) vs. Ethan Moreland (TR)

132

Ayden Keller (TR) vs. Austin Gyorkus (PL)

138

Michael Gonyeau (PL) vs. Carter Hensley (TR)

144

Lane Blanchard (OT) vs. Jerry Strasser (PP)

150

Landon Moreland (TR) vs. Breckin Meeks (V)

157

Braylon Faile (TR) vs. Marco Vega (PL)

165

Louis Smith (TR) vs. Dominic Herandez (PP)

175

Gavin Turk (PP) vs. Sam Rucker (N)

190

Jaxon Smith (TR) vs. Julian Means-Flewellen (N)

215

Austin George (PP) vs. Sam Reynolds (TR)

285

Adin Young (PL) vs. Chase Brawley (N)

Girls Wrestling

170

Joseline Leon-Magno (TR) vs. Jazmin Sosa (N)