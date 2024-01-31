Adolph Kruger Jr. Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

March 26, 1941-Jan. 6, 2024

Adolph Kruger Jr, 82, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

He was born on March 26, 1941, in Germany. Adolph arrived in Michigan from Germany, at age 11 with very little. By the age of 18, he owned a Corvette. After joining the army, he earned Sergeant Grade E5. He achieved the American Dream — Work hard and make a life for yourself. He lived his life by the motto, “When a job is done, it is done correctly.” In the summers, he laid bricks with his father Adolph Sr. He worked at Sundstrand in Dowagiac and worked his way up into an engineering position as a draftsman that checked blueprints using the highest level of trigonometry. At home, he helped his family with “fix it” projects, as he knew how to do just about anything, from welding a trailer to making a log splitter. He was a great father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He spent a lot of time with his two sons Mark and Andy. Catching footballs, shagging baseballs, and helping with projects. He was known for saying to his granddaughters, if something was good, (usually food) “We’re Liv’in!”

Surviving are his two sons — Mark Kruger and Andy and Jacki Kruger both of Dowagiac and two granddaughters — Emerson and Kai Kruger.

Preceding him in death were his wife Cecilia and parents, Adolf Sr and Natalia (Darr) Kruger; three brothers — Waldemar Brunkel, Rudolph Brunkel and Erving Kruger; and sister – Frieda Schmidt.

Honoring Adolph’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements were entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center St, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Adolph online may do so at www.clarkch.com