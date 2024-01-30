Judith Hurle Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

March 30, 1944-Jan. 29, 2024

Judith A. Hurle, 79, of Marcellus, passed away on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

She was born on March 30, 1944, in South Haven, the only child of Paul and Clara (Lietz) Skinner. On Oct. 25, 1990, Judy was married to Leonard Hurle. She was a longtime member of Federated Church in Dowagiac since 1983, where she was active in many church activities, including singing in the choir. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed cross-stitching.

Surviving are her husband of 33 years – Leonard Hurle; four step-children – Barry (Brenda) Underwood, Robert (Kay) Underwood, Phyllis (Harry) Sponseller and Mary Shoemaker; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents and one step-daughter – Martha Johnson.

A service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Clark Chapel and Cremation Services-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center St, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Interment will follow in Stephenson Cemetery, South Haven. Those wishing to share a memory of Judy online may do so at www.clarkch.com