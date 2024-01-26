John Piercey Davis Published 12:22 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Feb. 9, 1946-Jan. 23, 2024

John Piercey Davis, born on Feb. 9, 1946, in London, England, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2024, in Pullman, Michigan, at the age of 77. A man of adventure and deep family love, John’s zest for life and his skilled hands left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Educated in skilled trades, John served with pride in the Navy Reserves before embarking on a fulfilling career as a Journeyman Machine Repair at Steele Case. His work was not only a means of providing for his family but also an expression of his meticulous and inventive spirit.

John’s interests were as vast as the great outdoors he loved to explore. An avid outdoorsman, he found joy in hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and trapping. The furs he wore were often a testament to his outdoor pursuits. His adventurous soul led him to travel extensively, embarking on road trips across the United States and Canada that fueled his stories and memories.

Equally at home in nature, John enjoyed off-roading on his ATV, a pastime that spoke to his love for excitement and the path less traveled. Evenings for John were best spent with good company, sharing laughter and tales by the bonfire with a cold beer in hand.

Adventurous, loving, and handy are words that only begin to describe John. He was a man who could fix anything, a trait that served him well both in his professional life and at home. His presence was comforting, and his ability to solve problems was unmatched. John’s loving nature was evident in the way he cared for his family and friends, always putting their needs before his own.

John was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Howard Davis and Mary (Davis) McGrew, and his cherished son, John Davis. He is survived by his loving children, Tina (Vincent) Walker and Doug Davis, as well as his dear siblings, Rose Linn and Jim (Anita) Davis. John’s legacy continues through his family, including his 8 adored grandchildren who were the light of his life.

John lived a life rich with experiences, surrounded by those he loved. His absence will be profoundly felt, but his spirit will continue to inspire and guide his family and friends. John’s story is one of a life well-lived, filled with the simple pleasures of the natural world and the warmth of companionship. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy of love, adventure, and kindness will endure in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.