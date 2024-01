Donald L. Nugent, 67, of Arvada, Colorado, formerly of Niles Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Donald L. Nugent, 67, of Arvada, Colorado, formerly of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 of natural causes. Arrangements are entrusted with Horan & McConaty Funeral Services of Denver, Colorado. www.HoranCares.