Carmen Bonilla de Carretero, 77, of Decatur Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Carmen Bonilla de Carretero, 77, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Arrangements are with Allred Funeral Home in Berrien Springs. www.AllredFuneralHome.com