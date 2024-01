Starlyn Bolt, 67, of Dowagiac Published 5:02 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Starlyn Bolt, 67, of Dowagiac, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2024. Memorial Gathering will be from 2:00-4:00 PM on Friday, January 26 at Clark Chapel and Cremation, 405 Center St, Dowagiac. A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.clarkch.com