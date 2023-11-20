SMC wrestling team fifth at Albion Invitational Published 2:39 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

1 of 10

ALBION — The Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team finished fifth at the Albion Invitational on Sunday.

Host Albion won the team championship with 147 points, while John Carrol was second with 118.5 and Thomas More third with 117.5. The Roadrunners finished 84.5 points.

Four Southwestern Michigan College wrestlers finished fifth at the invitational. They were Dowagiac sophomore Jordan Simpson (125), Mattawan freshman Colby Klinger (141), South Haven freshman Trevor Winkel (149) and Battle Creek sophomore Shane Edwards (285).

A complete list of wrestlers and their records can be found by clicking here.

The Roadrunners return to the mat Dec. 3 when they host their first match in more than 30 years. Southwestern Michigan will host the Jim Judd Holiday Duals at 1:30 p.m. in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.