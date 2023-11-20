Roadrunners sign Niles’ Brazo Published 5:09 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The work of replacing seven sophomores continues for the Southwestern Michigan volleyball team and Roadrunners Head Coach Jenny Nate.

Nate announced the third member of her 2024 recruiting class Monday afternoon as SMC has signed Niles High School and Dunes Volleyball Club member Zyan Brazo to a National Junior College Athletic Association national letter of intent.

“I had the privilege to coach Zyon at the high school level for three years including several conference championships, a trip to the state quarterfinals, and capturing district and regional titles,” Nate said. “Zy knows how to play to win at the highest level. She knows the meaning of teamwork and leadership and can literally play any position on the net. She has an excellent block, attack and exemplifies determination, grit, and self-motivation.”

Brazo will use her club season to prepare for the SMC season, which begins in August.

“Zy will be playing club on Dunes 18 Black this year and preparing for the collegiate season,” Nate said. “I know she will work hard day in and day out to help us build the SMC Volleyball program to a championship level, and I am thrilled to continue to coach her again, now at the college level.”

Niles Coach Samantha Zimmerman likes the versatility that Brazo will bring to the Roadrunners.

“Zyon is a great utility player,” she said. “You can place her anywhere on the court and know that she is going to get the job done. She can hit for power out of all three positions in the front row and put up a smart block in big time situations. She has a high volleyball IQ and has a calming leadership presence on the court.”

Brazo joins Gia Jania of Westville (IN), and Talan Hiemstra of Marcellus in the 2024 recruiting class.