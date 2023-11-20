Roadrunners set new record in 108-51 win over Olive-Harvey Published 2:50 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Host Southwestern Michigan College turned in a historic performance in its 108-51 women’s basketball win over Olive-Harvey College Saturday afternoon.

The undefeated Roadrunners set a new school record for points in a game during their 57-point win over the Panthers at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

The previous record came in a 106-104, double overtime win over Lansing Community College more than 25 years ago.

Southwestern Michigan (5-0) outscored Olive-Harvey 26-10 in the opening quarter and next looked back. After building a 48-27 lead at halftime, the Roadrunners exploded for 32-points in the third quarter to take an 80-33 lead on the Panthers into the final 10 minutes of the contest.

Southwestern Michigan did a better job of cutting down on its turnovers against the Panthers, finishing the night with 17.

“We did a better job monitoring our guard play,” said SMC Coach Jay Jenkins. “Our goal was to have less turnovers than we’ve had in the past. We have been averaging about 30. Hopefully we can have it down to 15 or so because you are going to have turnovers playing at this pace.”

Sophomore Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) poured in a game-high 25 points on 01-of-21 shooting from the field, which included a pair of 3-pointers. Thomas also grabbed five rebounds.

Another area that Jenkins saw improvement in Saturday was communication.

“We are talking a little bit more on defense and that is something we try to drive home every day at practice,” he said. “So, I think our competition level has raised, but I think is more because we are focusing on us. Like I tell them, it doesn’t matter who is sitting on the bench at the other end from us, we have to be the best team we can be in order to be the best team we can be in March.”

Dowagiac freshman Alanah Smith came off the bench to score 21 points and grab a team-high 14 rebounds, including seven at the offensive end. Sophomore Tori Eldridge (Goshen, Indiana) added 15 points and four rebounds, while sophomore Amara Palmer (Niles) finished with 12 points.

Freshman Nalani Williams (St. Louis, Missouri) added 11 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Kamryn Patterson (Niles) had nine points and four assists.

Faith Robertson led Olive-Harvey with 20 points.

Southwestern Michigan is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Great Lakes Christian College. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.