Sally Carlock Published 12:03 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

April 11, 1943-Nov. 4, 2023

Sally Ann Carlock, 80, of Decatur, MI, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 4, 2023, at her home under hospice care surrounded by her family. She was born on April 11, 1943, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of the late Harold and Florence (Conklin) Stock.

Sally was a longtime bartender and fixture in the Dowagiac bar scene for over 40 years. When she wasn’t keeping tabs at the bar, she spent time with her sisters, having fun traveling, visiting casinos and jewelry shops. She was also known to be in the kitchen making her famous peanut butter balls, fudge, cookies and jams for everyone she knew. In her younger years, Sally helped on the family farms. Though farming wasn’t her passion, she was very good at tending to her hens and chicks, succulents and large hanging spider plants.

Surviving are her two sons — Michael Carlock (Sheila Hinch) and Steve Carlock; nine grandchildren — Brandie (Dan) West, Steven (Becky) Carlock, Amy (Kenny) Goodrich, Kyle Carlock, Casey (Joey) Perdue, Stephani Carlock, Tim Saye (Alicia Mather), Amber Saye, and Nicole (Joshua) LaRock; eighteen great-grandchildren; and her two sisters — Nancy Traver and Betty Stock. Preceding her in death were her parents; one son — James Carlock; and sister — Barb VanderVlucht. Sally will forever be remembered for her laugh and heart being as big as her personality. Friends and family may meet for a memorial gathering on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 2-5 p.m., at the Wounded Minnow Saloon, 234 S. Front St, Dowagiac. Arrangements were entrusted to Clark Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 405 Center St, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Sally online may do so at www.clarkch.com