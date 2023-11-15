Thomas A. Long Published 3:54 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

May 21, 1949-Nov. 12, 2023

Thomas Alan Long, 74, of Union, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began May 21, 1949, in Elkhart, Indiana, one of two boys born to Bud and Lucy Long.

He married Mary Ann King May 29, 1976, in Elkhart, Indiana.

Thomas cherished his family and enjoyed spending time going to his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids activities. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with family. He was quite talented at crossword puzzles and trivia. He was a longtime member of the NRA and served in the Elkhart Police Reserves for a short time. Most recently he really enjoyed watching television, especially American Pickers, Pawn Stars, and military documentaries. He was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Elkhart, Indiana. He retired in 2014, from Siemens in Mishawaka after over twenty years of service with the company.

Thomas will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-seven years Ann Long of Union; two daughters, Jessica (Christopher) Kauffman of Charlotte, Monica (Courtney) Evans of Union; Jeremy Long of Niles; six grandchildren, Alec (Michelle Cox) Kauffman of Elkhart, Lance Corporal Jared (Rebecca) Kauffman of San Clemente, California, Caleb Evans of Union, Cayden Evans of Union, Jacob (Shavongh) Evans of LaPorte, Indiana, Vanessa (David) Evans of Elkhart, Indiana; five great grandchildren, AJ, Atlas, Oaklyn, Nora, Adaline; one nephew, Eric (Candace) Long of Oklahoma; and one great nephew, Dillon Long of Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Terry Lee Long; and one nephew,

Scott Allen.

Family and friends will gather from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Thomas be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, Post Office Box 40726, Nashville, Tennessee 37204.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com