Betty R. Desrochers

June 28, 1930-Nov. 13, 2023

Betty Rosella Ruth Desrochers, age 93, of Elkhart, formerly of Vandalia, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

She was born June 28, 1930, in Fibre, Michigan, the third of six children of Roy and Hazel (Hughes) Elliott. She married her high school sweetheart Louis Raymond Desrochers Nov. 23, 1949, in Rudyard, Michigan. After more than sixty-four years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded by her parents; one son, Louis Raymond Desrochers, Jr; two sisters, Kathleen Lindsey, Florence Siegwart; and two brothers, William James Elliott and Roy Charles “Sonny” Elliott, Jr.

Betty and her husband Louis were avid dancers and hosted the Senior Dance Club at the Cass County Council on Aging. Betty was a great cook and loved to be around family and friends. She was devoted to taking care of people less fortunate. Betty lived out her prayer life and faithfulness to God.

Betty will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Shonna (Rene) Olivier of Elkhart; two granddaughters, Brigitte Olivier of Vail, Colorado, Joele (David) Leith of Edwardsburg; one great grandson, Jon Leith; one great granddaughter, Jade Leith; one sister, Rose Marie (Ken) Lindgren of Toivola, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Desrochers will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in North Rudyard Township Cemetery in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in a private family graveside ceremony.

The family prefers contributions in Betty’s memory to Cass County Council on Aging, Post Office Box 5, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.

